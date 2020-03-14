Even Bill Maher Says Biden Is 'A Little Cuckoo' After Viral Confrontation

HBO host Bill Maher criticized Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden during his program Friday night as “cuckoo” for the former vice president’s inclination toward threatening to fight people.

During a roundtable discussion, the liberal “Real Time” host discussed Biden’s lead over Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont in the Democratic primary and questioned whether Biden is mentally sound after his altercation with a Michigan auto worker earlier in the week.

“There’s going to be a debate on Sunday, they moved it to Washington, and there’s no live audience — barely two live candidates,” Maher said, referring to a decision to move Sunday’s Democratic debate from Phoenix to Washington, D.C., over fears about the spread of the coronavirus.

“What are they debating about at this point? Why are we having this exercise?” he asked. “Because I feel like it could only hurt Uncle Joe, which plainly, look, I know he can do the job, but he is a little cuckoo himself.”

The host the pointed out Biden’s highly publicized altercation this past week with an auto worker in Detroit, Michigan.

TRENDING: Ex-Pro Fisherman Slaps Bernie with Lawsuit for Linking Him to 'Criminal Activities'

“He threatened a construction worker,” Maher said.

“His big go-to is, ‘You wanna fight?’” he said, before asking, “Who’s 78 and every time there’s an argument, is like, ‘You wanna take it outside?’”

Do you agree with Bill Maher's assertion that Joe Biden is "cuckoo?" Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Maher then disagreed with a “Real Time” panelist, Financial Times journalist Edward Luce, who argued that Biden’s argument with the auto worker showed how “passionate” the candidate is about the issues.

“Passionate is one thing, but challenging people to fights is like, roid rage. It’s wrong.” Maher said.

Biden, who is 77, was touring a Michigan auto plant Tuesday when a union worker asked him about his positions on gun control and confiscation.

WARNING: The following videos contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive. Viewer discretion is advised.

The exchange between the two men hit fever pitch when Biden asked the man if he wanted to take the discussion “outside.”

Lis Smith, a former senior adviser to Pete Buttigieg’s presidential campaign, claimed on the “Real Time” panel that the exchange is “why people like Joe Biden.”

RELATED: Liberal Late Night Host Maher Rips Tlaib and Omar's Pro-BDS Rhetoric: 'It's a Bulls*** Purity Test'

“Because he threatens fighting?” Maher asked.

Maher contended that Biden often “sounds like a guy who” is “always coming to from being knocked out,” Fox News reported.

“New Rule: Joe Biden has to stop smiling in a way that makes it look like he’s already had a stroke,” he said.

“Look, just make it until November,” Biden added. “Then you can have all the strokes you want.”

Maher announced later during the broadcast that his show will go on hiatus beginning next week, citing concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

“So, I have never seen events move faster than during this last week,” Maher told his viewers, Deadline Hollywood reported.

“We are off next week,” he announced. “We had a hiatus week scheduled in about two weeks, but we said let’s do it next week since everyone is freaking out and we want to see where this goes.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.