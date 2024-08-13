Share
Explosive EV Failure in Packed Parking Garage Leaves 21 Hospitalized

 By Jared Harris  August 13, 2024 at 1:23pm
The fiery failure of an electric vehicle led to countless other cars being damaged and caused conditions hostile enough to send nearly two dozen people to the hospital.

The devastating incident unfolded on the morning of Aug. 1 as an electric Mercedes-Benz EQE caught fire while parked in a packed underground garage below an Incheon, South Korea, apartment complex.

The vehicle was not charging or running when it ignited.

According to Korea JoongAng Daily, the fire department received nearly 200 calls while the fire spread and belched black smoke into the sky.

In total, 177 first responders arrived to fight the fire and handle evacuations of the complex.

Despite the massive response, it took emergency crews eight hours to extinguish the blaze completely.

In total, 106 people were rescued as smoke filled the area, and 103 others were evacuated. No deaths were reported, but 21 people were sent to the hospital with injuries sustained during the fire.

Several children and a firefighter were among those hospitalized.

A surveillance video from the garage showed white smoke streaming from the Mercedes. An explosion followed a few seconds later, igniting the blaze.



In an Aug. 5 update, Korea JoongAng Daily reported the electric vehicle contained batteries made by a Chinese firm.

“The batteries are from Farasis Energy based on the report that Mercedes-Benz Korea submitted to us,” a Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport representative said.

Farasis, based in Ganzhou, China, is one of only two suppliers Mercedes taps to source EQE batteries. The other company, Contemporary Amperex Technology, is also based in China.

According to The Chosun Daily, there are more than 3,000 EQE models equipped with Farasis cells currently in South Korea.

While the cause of the fire and any accelerating factors are still being investigated by authorities, consumers appear to be turning on Mercedes-Benz Korea for its actions after the disaster.

According to The Korea Times, Mercedes is losing trust in the country due to its “overly defensive” response to the fire. Part of the problem appears to be the company’s willingness to pledge a donation in the amount of 4.5 billion Korean won (roughly $3.3 million) while refusing to issue a public apology.

In addition, Mercedes has kept details about its battery supply chain largely under wraps despite consumer concerns.

Mercedes signed a 10-year deal with Farasis in 2018, leaving the auto giant tied to the battery manufacturer for another few years, Korea JoongAng Daily reported.

