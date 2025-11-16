Faith: In the Old Testament, Why Did God Randomly Forgive Manslaughterers Once the High Priest Died? It Wasn't Random, And the Answer Is Remarkable

Those who would argue that the New Testament completely supplants the truths contained in the Old Testament need to take a closer look at their Bible.

Jesus Christ himself said, “Do not think that I have come to abolish the Law or the Prophets [i.e., the Old Testament]; I have not come to abolish them but to fulfill them. For truly, I say to you, until heaven and earth pass away, not an iota, not a dot, will pass from the Law until all is accomplished.”

Moses actually offered an interesting foreshadowing of Jesus in Numbers, chapter 35. He wrote about the six cities of refuge that God wanted established in the Promised Land.

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now You've reached the end of the free preview.

Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Unlock Full Access

Already a subscriber? Sign in

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.