Famous Faces Who Passed Away in July 2020

Regis Philbin is seen on set during the final show of 'Live! with Regis and Kelly' on Nov. 18, 2011, in New York City.Neilson Barnard / Getty ImagesRegis Philbin is seen on set during the final show of 'Live! with Regis and Kelly' on Nov. 18, 2011, in New York City. (Neilson Barnard / Getty Images)

By Kayla Kunkel
Published August 8, 2020 at 7:43am
Here are some of the famous faces who passed away in July 2020:

Nick Cordero 

Forty-one-year-old Broadway actor Nick Cordero, known for his roles in “Waitress,” “A Bronx Tale” and “Bullets Over Broadway,” died July 5 after suffering medical complications while in the hospital for the coronavirus.

Sean Fredrickson

PGA pro Sean Fredrickson died July 5 in a tragic plane crash with his three children over Coeur d’Alene Lake in Idaho. Eight people died as a result of the crash.

Benjamin Keough

Elvis Presley’s grandson, Benjamin Keough, died July 12, reportedly from a self-inflicted gun shot. He was only 27 years old.

 Nicole Thea

YouTube star Nicole Thea, who was eight months’ pregnant, died July 11 from what the family believes was a massive heart attack, according to Entertainment Tonight. She was only 24 years old. Her unborn son also died.

Kelly Preston

Actress Kelly Preston, 57, died July 12 after battling breast cancer for two years. “She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many,” John Travolta, her husband of 28 years, wrote.

Joanna Cole

Joanna Cole, 75, died July 12 after suffering from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. She most famously was known for penning the beloved “Magic School Bus” series.

Naya Rivera

“Glee” actress Naya Rivera tragically went missing July 8 while at Lake Piru in Ventura County, California, with her 4-year-old son. Authorities found Rivera’s son on a boat by himself with an adult life jacket and immediately began searching for her.

Rivera’s body was found on July 13. She is presumed to have drowned.

Grant Imahara

“Mythbusters” host Grant Imahara, 49, died July 13 from an apparent brain aneurysm, The New York Times reported.

Phyllis Somerville

Phyllis Somerville, 75, died July 16 of natural causes. The actress was known for her roles in movies such as “Little Children” and “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.”

Rep. John Lewis

Civil rights activist and U.S. Rep. John Lewis, 80, died July 17 after battling pancreatic cancer. He was the last living Big Six activist; they had been led by Martin Luther King Jr.

Regis Philbin

Beloved television host Regis Philbin passed away July 24 of natural causes. He was 88 years old.

Peter Green

Fleetwood Mac guitarist Peter Green passed away July 25 at the age of 73. He died “peacefully in his sleep,” according to an official statement.

Olivia de Havilland

Oscar-winning actress Olivia de Havilland, 104, passed away from natural causes on July 26. She was most famously known for her role in “Gone with the Wind.”

Herman Cain

Businessman and former presidential candidate Herman Cain, 74, passed away July 30 after being hospitalized because of the coronavirus for nearly a month. His team announced Cain’s death in an article titled “We’re heartbroken, and the world is poorer: Herman Cain has gone to be with the Lord.”

Mahlon Reyes

“Deadliest Catch” star Mahlon Reyes died suddenly on July 27 after suffering a massive heart attack two days before. He was only 38 years old.

