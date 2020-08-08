Celebrity Deaths in July 2020

Here are some of the famous faces who passed away in July 2020:

Nick Cordero

Forty-one-year-old Broadway actor Nick Cordero, known for his roles in “Waitress,” “A Bronx Tale” and “Bullets Over Broadway,” died July 5 after suffering medical complications while in the hospital for the coronavirus.

Sean Fredrickson

A horrible loss for the Lake Oswego community. Sean Fredrickson’s wife, April, tells me her husband & their 3 children boarded a float plane at Lake Coeur d’Alene yesterday. Their plane & another collided over lake, then sank. 8 people believed to be dead, per @KootenaiSheriff pic.twitter.com/DyA7jkQHHZ — Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) July 6, 2020

PGA pro Sean Fredrickson died July 5 in a tragic plane crash with his three children over Coeur d’Alene Lake in Idaho. Eight people died as a result of the crash.

Benjamin Keough

Elvis Presley’s grandson, Benjamin Keough, died July 12, reportedly from a self-inflicted gun shot. He was only 27 years old.

Nicole Thea

YouTube star Nicole Thea, who was eight months’ pregnant, died July 11 from what the family believes was a massive heart attack, according to Entertainment Tonight. She was only 24 years old. Her unborn son also died.

Kelly Preston

Actress Kelly Preston, 57, died July 12 after battling breast cancer for two years. “She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many,” John Travolta, her husband of 28 years, wrote.

Joanna Cole

‘Magic School Bus’ author Joanna Cole passed away over the weekend at age 75. pic.twitter.com/TggqFziBg6 — 6ixBuzzTV (@6ixbuzztv) July 16, 2020

Joanna Cole, 75, died July 12 after suffering from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. She most famously was known for penning the beloved “Magic School Bus” series.

Naya Rivera

BREAKING: Officials say search for Naya Rivera is now a “recovery” mission and she is presumed dead.

Effort to find her continues at full scale.

Her family has been notified and they are here. 💔

More at 9a on @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/jFqAG6FRhS — Gigi Graciette (@GigiGraciette) July 9, 2020

“Glee” actress Naya Rivera tragically went missing July 8 while at Lake Piru in Ventura County, California, with her 4-year-old son. Authorities found Rivera’s son on a boat by himself with an adult life jacket and immediately began searching for her.

Rivera’s body was found on July 13. She is presumed to have drowned.

Grant Imahara

We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant. He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.💔 https://t.co/AqiW4zQxD1 — MythBusters (@MythBusters) July 14, 2020

“Mythbusters” host Grant Imahara, 49, died July 13 from an apparent brain aneurysm, The New York Times reported.

Phyllis Somerville

Sad day. Phyllis was an incredible actress, and an awesome person. I’m blessed to have gotten to work with her in Little Children. RIP Phyllis Somerville. pic.twitter.com/yzA4R5nAJN — Jackie Earle Haley (@jackieearle) July 18, 2020

Phyllis Somerville, 75, died July 16 of natural causes. The actress was known for her roles in movies such as “Little Children” and “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.”

Rep. John Lewis

A scene from 2018, in which civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis danced along to Pharrell’s “Happy” at a rally for Stacey Abrams in Decatur, Georgia. The long-serving and beloved congressman has passed away at age 80. https://t.co/UOBUhuv7oT pic.twitter.com/QcVp35zHkG — ABC News (@ABC) July 18, 2020

Civil rights activist and U.S. Rep. John Lewis, 80, died July 17 after battling pancreatic cancer. He was the last living Big Six activist; they had been led by Martin Luther King Jr.

Regis Philbin

Beloved television host Regis Philbin passed away July 24 of natural causes. He was 88 years old.

Peter Green

Simply put, Peter Green was one of the most soulful British blues singers of his generation. https://t.co/JNvPWbyXMQ — NPR Music (@nprmusic) July 31, 2020

Fleetwood Mac guitarist Peter Green passed away July 25 at the age of 73. He died “peacefully in his sleep,” according to an official statement.

Olivia de Havilland

On August 23rd, TCM will celebrate the life and career of Olivia de Havilland with a 24-hour tribute to the legendary actress and champion for labor rights. Learn more about the #TCMRemembers tribute here: https://t.co/A8rHFgdZPT pic.twitter.com/lcyXAuqPuF — TCM (@tcm) July 29, 2020

Oscar-winning actress Olivia de Havilland, 104, passed away from natural causes on July 26. She was most famously known for her role in “Gone with the Wind.”

Herman Cain

My first on-camera interview was with Herman Cain.

I used the term “African American” in a question, Cain looked at me and said, “Its OK to call me black.” What happened next I’ll never forget. The political world is a sadder place without Mr. Cain. RIP Cheerful Patriot pic.twitter.com/TPqRE6ddit — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 30, 2020

Businessman and former presidential candidate Herman Cain, 74, passed away July 30 after being hospitalized because of the coronavirus for nearly a month. His team announced Cain’s death in an article titled “We’re heartbroken, and the world is poorer: Herman Cain has gone to be with the Lord.”

Mahlon Reyes

“Deadliest Catch” star Mahlon Reyes died suddenly on July 27 after suffering a massive heart attack two days before. He was only 38 years old.

