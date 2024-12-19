NFL fans took notice of Troy Aikman’s eyes during ESPN’s “Monday Night Football,” featuring the Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings.

The Hall of Fame former Dallas Cowboy’s eyes appeared to be bloodshot.

“Troy Aikman looking like he had a rough one last night,” one person posted on X.

Troy Aikman looking like he had a rough one last night #MNF pic.twitter.com/CTQj3ZdAz8 — Danny Bags (@DannyBagsZ) December 16, 2024

“What in the world is wrong with Troy Aikman’s eye?” another asked.

What in the world is wrong with Troy Aikman’s eye??? — Melissa (@Melissa03807728) December 16, 2024

“Is Troy Aikman okay? Look at his eyes,” one person commented.

@awfulannouncing Is Troy Aikman okay? Look at his eyes. pic.twitter.com/k26tZMKDyD — Sean Rohacik (@sean_rohacik) December 16, 2024

The Vikings ended up handily beating the Bears, 30-12, leaving Chicago with a disappointing 4-10 season.

Aikman did weigh in on the possibility that the Bears could trade some picks to get San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan to come to Chicago.

Troy Aikman weighs in on the possibility… “There has been discussion about, ‘Do you give up some picks and see if you can maybe make a deal for a guy like Kyle Shanahan?’ I would be all in on that. Because he would develop a quarterback and is a hell of a head coach.” https://t.co/iEZ4agFIZk pic.twitter.com/ngs66LoR40 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 17, 2024

“There has been discussion about, ‘Do you give up some picks and see if you can maybe make a deal for a guy like Kyle Shanahan?’ I would be all in on that because he would develop a quarterback and he’s a hell of a head coach,” Aikman said.

The three-time Super Bowl champion quarterback recently offered his assessment that University of Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders is a “franchise quarterback.”

“I love his game,” Aikman added. “What he has been able to do has been remarkable. My expectation is that he is going to have a hell of career” in the NFL.

🔥 A Franchise QB. NFL Legend @TroyAikman talks Shedeur Sanders “I do think he is a Franchise QB. I love his game. What he has been able to do has been remarkable. My expectation is that he is going to have a hell of career” 📽️ @TMZ_Sports pic.twitter.com/riYXlpvkKL — JaKi 🇺🇸 (@JaKiTruth) December 16, 2024

Shedeur Sanders is the son of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, who is a former Dallas Cowboy teammate of Aikman in the late 1990s.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.