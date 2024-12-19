Share
ESPN announcers Joe Buck, left, and Troy Aikman, right, stand on the sideline of the NFC Wild Card Playoff Game in Tampa, Florida, on Jan. 16.
ESPN announcers Joe Buck, left, and Troy Aikman, right, stand on the sideline of the NFC Wild Card Playoff Game in Tampa, Florida, on Jan. 16. (Perry Knotts / Getty Images)

Fans Immediately Spot Something Wrong with NFL Announcer: 'Look at His Eyes'

 By Randy DeSoto  December 18, 2024 at 5:55pm
NFL fans took notice of Troy Aikman’s eyes during ESPN’s “Monday Night Football,” featuring the Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings.

The Hall of Fame former Dallas Cowboy’s eyes appeared to be bloodshot.

“Troy Aikman looking like he had a rough one last night,” one person posted on X.

“What in the world is wrong with Troy Aikman’s eye?” another asked.

“Is Troy Aikman okay?  Look at his eyes,” one person commented.

The Vikings ended up handily beating the Bears, 30-12, leaving Chicago with a disappointing 4-10 season.

Aikman did weigh in on the possibility that the Bears could trade some picks to get San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan to come to Chicago.

“There has been discussion about, ‘Do you give up some picks and see if you can maybe make a deal for a guy like Kyle Shanahan?’ I would be all in on that because he would develop a quarterback and he’s a hell of a head coach,” Aikman said.

The three-time Super Bowl champion quarterback recently offered his assessment that University of Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders is a “franchise quarterback.”

“I love his game,” Aikman added. “What he has been able to do has been remarkable. My expectation is that he is going to have a hell of career” in the NFL.

Shedeur Sanders is the son of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, who is a former Dallas Cowboy teammate of Aikman in the late 1990s.

Conversation