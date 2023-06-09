'Fast & Furious' Actor Blasts Hollywood, He Knows What They're Trying to Do with the Devil

WARNING: The following story and social media posts contain descriptions and imagery that some may find disturbing.

The 1995 mystery movie “The Usual Suspects” gave a pop culture update to a diabolical quote originated by French poet Charles Baudelaire. The Hollywood version is, “The greatest trick the devil ever pulled was convincing the world he did not exist.”

The entertainment industry has changed its tricks since then. Instead of pretending the devil does not exist, Lucifer is openly being promoted and celebrated across the spectrum of media.

The displays have become so prevalent and blatant that some entertainers are finally calling out the invocation of evil in the midst of our cultural institutions. In May, singer and actor Tyrese Gibson condemned Hollywood’s Satan fixation during a video interview.

Gibson appeared on radio personality Big Boy’s YouTube channel to promote the new sequel film “Fast X,” but he also shared some more personal insights.

After testifying about God’s work in his own life, Gibson turned to Hollywood’s degeneracy.

WARNING: The following video contains language that some viewers will find offensive.







Gibson said, “As much as I’m supposed to be promoting this movie and talking about my album, I just feel like we’re in competition right now, because they are trying to normalize the devil. They are trying to pop — the devil is on the main stage at award shows and in every video and signs and symbols.”

This is a very accurate description of what is going on in the entertainment industry.

Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ demonic performance of their song “Unholy” at this year’s Grammys is just one of many examples of celebrities seeming to perform openly Satanic rituals in public.

WARNING: The following video contains images that some viewers will find offensive.







In his interview, Gibson recommended speaking out about the blessings of Jesus in our lives as a way to oppose this rising darkness.

“We need to stop treating our relationship with Jesus like the little buddy that you talk to before you go to bed at night, and not be more vocal about all the things that God means to us and all of the things that God has brought us through. Because there’s been a lot of moments that you didn’t post about, but yet you know how did God decide to get me through this,” Gibson said.

Gibson was shocked by how brazen the imagery is: “They going above and beyond to promote the devil, and it’s p***ing me off, because they, it used to, devil worshipers used to be real secretive, like going down in the basement, this secret world.”

“Now they on the device too,” his host agreed, before abruptly changing the subject.

It is surprising to see someone in the entertainment industry call out what so many Americans see going on. With comments like that, it would be interesting to find out how much Gibson knows about Hollywood’s demonic history.

Gibson isn’t the only insider to have talked about such a topic. Actor James Woods must also know some things.

In a now-deleted tweet saved by a screen capture, a fan asked, “James, serious question. As someone who has enormous respect for your talent as an actor, I’m curious – how evil is Hollywood?”

Woods answered, “Multiply your worst fears by 100.”

Who did this? pic.twitter.com/V9aKzREmUt — Brandon Hayes {Righteous is right} (@ThruTheHayes) June 7, 2023

Former child actor Ricky Schroeder added another angle in a May Instagram video. He described being exposed to a video of an apparent ritualistic murder committed by a group of hooded figures. Schroeder said, “And so, I believe that I met some of the cult members when I was younger, and they could be the Illuminati, or tied to them.”

There is such a devil culture prevalent among celebrities that they even make Satan the target of their prayers. Actor Damson Idris tried to summon dark forces to enhance his performance in the series “Snowfall.”

Idris said, “So I went in a corner and then I was looking at the wall and was like, ‘Come on devil, come on devil. Come to me, come to me.’” Idris went on to say he subsequently had nightmares for a month.

It’s nightmarish indeed. Like Andrew Breitbart said, “Politics is downstream from culture.” As our culture goes to hell, where will that lead our politics?

It is clear the devil is working hard within the entertainment industry. But ultimately this is a spiritual battle, and God is greater.

This is the type of battle won by prayer, by boycotting Satanic entertainment offerings and by brave people speaking out.

