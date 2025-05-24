Share
'This Is Your Favorite President': Scott Adams Reveals Staggering Call He Received After Revealing Terminal Diagnosis

 By Michael Austin  May 24, 2025 at 12:39pm
Scott Adams, the conservative cartoonist who created “Dilbert,” recently announced some discouraging health news, but an unexpected phone call from President Donald Trump made him feel a bit better.

Adams revealed on Monday that he had previously been diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer, and that the disease had metastasized to his bones.

The announcement came in the context of former President Joe Biden receiving a similar diagnosis, a reality which Adams noted.

Adams said he is expected to pass away in the coming months.

He revealed later in the week that among the many messages offering condolences for the difficult news was a mysterious voicemail from a number in Florida.

Adams missed the call, but he said on “Real Coffee With Scott Adams” that the “first sentence of the transcription” provided by his phone was, “This is your favorite president.”

Adams reacted, “Did I just send the most important person in the world to voicemail?”

The message was “semi-lengthy” and offered for Adams to call him back.

“Now obviously I don’t call him back because that would be ridiculous. It was just a nice thing for him to say,” Adams recounted.

But the same number called him back a few hours later.

“I thought to myself, ‘No f***ing way,'” Adams said.

“I answer it and it’s Trump,” he continued. “He was just checking on me and he wanted to make sure I was getting everything I needed.”

The most powerful man in the world concluded the call with a sincere and selfless offer.

“At the end of the call, when he found out that the situation was kinda dire,” Adams continued, “he said, ‘If you need anything, I’ll make it happen.’”

“And he meant it,” Adams made clear.

In the initial announcement on his show, Adams said this he expects to be “checking out from this domain this summer.”

Adams created “Dilbert” as a satirical take on American white-collar culture. The first strip ran in 1989.

