Liberals love to listen to “the children,” until what they say destroys the progressive plans.

That was on stark display at a school board meeting last week in a coastal California county north of Los Angeles.

When a young girl literally broke down in tears addressing the school, the reaction she got from the school board chairwoman was outrageous. But the response from the crowd was sensational.

As reported Tuesday by the The Tribune of San Louis Obispo County, Celeste Diest, a 17-year-old student in the Lucia Mar Unified School District, took the podium April 15 to recount her experience being ogled while changing in a high school girls locker room — by a leering “transgender” athlete who is a boy.

“I went into the women’s locker room to change for track practice where I saw, at the end of my row, a biological male watching not only myself, but the other young women undress. This experience was beyond traumatizing,” Diest said.

Midway through the girl’s speech, chairwoman Colleen Martin cut in with five words that were clearly aimed at dismissing not only the Diest’s emotion, but the content of her speech as well.

“OK, please wrap it up,” she said.

What’s especially interesting about the debate is not only how closely divided the community was — 11 speakers supported “transgenders” in girls locker rooms while 14 were against, according to The Tribune.

The country, of course, is overwhelmingly opposed to opening women’s sports and intimate places to men. The utterly predictable dangers are obvious to anyone with a shred of honesty.

In January, as the New York Post reported, a New York Times/Ipsos poll found that 79 percent of Americans as a whole support women’s sports being reserved for women — even 67 of Democrats agreed.

Even California’s lefty Gov. Gavin Newsom is pretending he’s seen the light.

But Democratic leaders are plowing on, with the mindless determination to support progressive policies despite the clear evidence — most obvious in President Donald Trump’s overwhelming election victory in November — that sane Americans do not want men who pretend to be women competing against women or having the ability to enter their private spaces.

It’s also interesting that, according to The Tribune, the school board shortened the time each speaker had to speak at the podium — from three minutes to one minute.

This was reportedly so the board could follow its bylaws and end the meeting by 10 p.m. Sure, that might have been true. It’s also true that board members could unanimously have voted to extend the meeting if they’d chosen, according to The Tribune.

But that would no doubt have involved listening to yet more children — the group that Democrats worship until its members arrive at sane, logical decisions that eviscerate Democratic propaganda.

Now, it’s true that Martin’s political affiliation isn’t mentioned by The Tribune report. And Lucia Mar school district board members are elected on a non-partisan basis, according to the election news website Ballotpedia.

She was re-elected in 2022 with 57 percent of the vote, according to the county clerk-recorder office. That was in the midst of a ballot that presented almost a mind-numbing number of candidates and races.

That’s fair enough, and a win fair and square is a win fair and square. But it’s also fair to say that the vote probably wasn’t a real representation of any board member’s actual community support.

But the fact that she was forced in 2021 to face a recall vote — along with two other board members — over the board’s unwillingness to re-open schools during the COVID pandemic gives some idea of what party philosophy she backs.

The effort failed when organizers could not gather enough petition signatures in time, according to KSBY in San Obispo.

Martin might have shut down Celeste Diest on Thursday. She might have survived a recall election four years ago. But the basic discontent of American voters, young and old, men and women, black and white, with the progressive agenda is only strengthening — and growing.

(Even the Euro-libs in the U.K. are getting the message.)

It’s important to note here that membership on a school board could well be the most important — and most thankless — job in American politics.

As is well known to anyone who’s served on a school board, covered a school board for a newspaper, or even attended meetings regularly, it’s a complicated job, it requires time and effort almost certainly beyond its compensation, and it’s a given someone will always be unhappy with the board’s actions — sometimes very unhappy, as the crowd was here.

But it’s also important to note that Democrats and the left have successfully injected the poison of their beliefs into the country’s education systems, through those self-same boards.

Democrats want the children to lead the way until children reject everything Democrats stand for, with science, with logic and with emotion.

Like Celeste Diest did last week.

“I implore all of you to put an end to this current injustice,” she told the board early in her speech.

That’s really not a lot to ask.

And the leftists are going to have to listen.

