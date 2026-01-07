Share
Commentary
Sen. John Fetterman walks out of the Senate Chamber on Dec. 11, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
Commentary
Sen. John Fetterman walks out of the Senate Chamber on Dec. 11, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

Fetterman Defends Trump Foreign Policy Wins as Fellow Democrats Throw a Fit: 'Removing Maduro Was Positive'

 By Bryan Chai  January 7, 2026 at 3:43pm
Share

Well, this is awkward.

As much as I’ve spilled digital ink over the absolute deplorable state of the hyper-partisan Democratic Party in recent years, it turns out that there are still a few good, or at least fair-minded, ones out there.

(Even if they are rather slovenly dressed.)

Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman, a Democrat, has proven rather consistently that he’s one of those nigh-mythical, fair-minded Democrats out there — hoodie, basketball shorts, and all.

And the latest example of this came when he broke from his party’s rhetoric to actually laud the capture of alleged narco-terrorist Nicolas Maduro.

Take a look for yourself:

“Less than a year ago, President Biden upped the Maduro bounty to $25,000,000,” Fetterman posted to X on Wednesday. “Removing Maduro was positive for Venezuela.

“As a Democrat, I don’t understand why we can’t acknowledge a good development for Venezuelans — and how deft our military’s execution of that plan was.”

Fetterman is right — as odd as that is to type that out about any capital “D” Democrat.

Removing a brutal strongman who presided over economic collapse and a narco-state apparatus is a good development for Venezuelans, period.

Related:
Surprise: CBS News Poll Shows Who The Majority of Americans Blame for Record-Breaking Government Shutdown

It was true when Democrats put a $25 million bounty on Maduro’s head, and it didn’t magically become false because President Donald Trump happened to be the president who closed the loop. Acknowledging reality should never be dependent on which party gets credit.

Give Fetterman his due here. He didn’t hedge, didn’t hide behind hesitant throat-clearing, and didn’t pretend this was some morally ambiguous gray area.

He said plainly what most adults already know: Maduro’s removal helps Venezuela, and the operation itself was flawlessly executed. That shouldn’t be controversial. In fact, it used to be bipartisan consensus — the kind Democrats once claimed to value before politics curdled into pure tribal reflex.

So why can’t most Democrats say the same thing? Because too much of the modern Democratic platform isn’t built around outcomes anymore — it’s built around negation.

If Trump did it, it must be bad. If Trump succeeded, it must be reframed as dangerous, unlawful, or reckless. Fetterman’s small act of honesty exposes how hollow that posture has become.

When your politics prevent you from admitting that toppling a narco-dictator is good for the people he brutalized, the problem isn’t Trump, but the movement that can no longer tell the difference between principle and spite.

Compare Fetterman’s rhetoric to that of his supposed congressional “leader,” Sen. Chuck Schumer.

The New York lawmaker, as pointed out by Fox News, didn’t laud Trump but wailed about a potentially “endless war” — or, in other words, a pure hypothetical.

That contrast says everything.

Fetterman dealt in facts — what happened, why it mattered, and who benefits. Schumer, meanwhile, retreated into abstractions, warning of an “endless war” that doesn’t exist, while sidestepping the very real Venezuelans who suffered under Maduro’s rule. One response grapples with reality; the other hides behind speculative fear to avoid conceding that a Trump-led operation might have achieved something worthwhile.

In that sense, Fetterman isn’t breaking with his party so much as he’s exposing it.

Praising the removal of a narco-dictator shouldn’t require courage, but in today’s Democratic Party, it apparently does. And that may be the clearest indictment yet of a movement more committed to opposing Trump than acknowledging the world as it actually is.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Fetterman Defends Trump Foreign Policy Wins as Fellow Democrats Throw a Fit: 'Removing Maduro Was Positive'
Tim Walz Pours Gasoline on the Fire with Lie About Minneapolis ICE Incident
Highly Respected, Long Tenured NFL Head Coach Fired After Team Failed to Make the Playoffs
By Mamdani Aide's Own Logic, Her Mom Apparently Wields 'Weapon of White Supremacy'
Jasmine Crockett Has Vulgar Response to SCOTUS After She Lost District in Texas
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation