Hurricane Florence Officially Turns Deadly

Hurricane Florence took its first two victims Friday afternoon when a mother and infant were killed after a tree fell on their North Carolina home, according to local police reports.

FLORENCE DEATHS: same scene we were at this morning. @WilmingtonPD confirms the first two deaths of #HurricanceFlorence. Mother and infant killed after strong winds uproot tree, slams into house. Father hurt, at hospital. @MyNews13 @BN9 pic.twitter.com/cF3giPy7Oe — Greg Pallone (@gpallone13) September 14, 2018

The father was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, North Carolina, for medical care, according to a tweet from the Wilmington police’s Twitter profile.

“WPD can confirm the first two fatalities of Hurricane #Florence in Wilmington. A mother and infant were killed when a tree fell on their house. The father was transported to NHRMC with injuries,” WPD wrote.

WPD can confirm the first two fatalities of Hurricane #Florence in Wilmington. A mother and infant were killed when a tree fell on their house. The father was transported to NHRMC with injuries. https://t.co/FC5PAhuxig — Wilmington Police (@WilmingtonPD) September 14, 2018

Florence, a powerful Category 1 storm, is churning its way south along the Carolina coast hours after making landfall Friday morning.

The storm was about 35 miles west-southwest of Wilmington, North Carolina as of 2 p.m.

Roughly 400,000 people have lost power after Florence began making its rounds across the South Carolina coast.

On Friday, Gov. Roy Cooper said he is concerned “whole communities” could be wiped away.

“Hurricane Florence is powerful, slow and relentless,” he told reporters. “It’s an uninvited brute who doesn’t want to leave.”

