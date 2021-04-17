Login
First Responders Called in to Rescue Cow After It Ran Through Fence and Ended Up in Backyard Pool

By Amanda Thomason
Published April 17, 2021 at 8:49am
If you own a pool, you no doubt are very careful about what is allowed in it.

Many pool owners put up safety fences to keep people and animals out of the water during off hours, and yet despite those measures, you occasionally find that some hapless creature has found its way into the pool.

Usually, however, it isn’t a cow.

That’s the sight that greeted one family in Gilgandra, New South Wales, on the day before Easter.

It was around 6:30 p.m. that day that the New South Wales State Emergency Service got a unique call for assistance.

“It was a very unusual event; I’ve never had a cow in a pool before,” Geoff Kiehne, SES commander of the Gilgandra unit, told 9news.com.au.

Though the pool was fenced, the 660-pound animal somehow made its way past the barrier.

“We suspect something startled her and she ran through a panel straight into the water,” Kiehne explained.

Thankfully, the cow did not appear stressed — quite the opposite. She seemed to be thoroughly enjoying her weekend soak.

“When we arrived, the cow was quite happy and very content in the pool, and she was just in the shallow end of the pool,” Kiehne said.

“Because the cow was quite relaxed and appeared very good-natured, we thought we could coax her to walk up the steps of the pool.

“We didn’t want to distress her because it’s much easier working with a cow that’s cooperative than one that’s not being cooperative.”

A few of the responders’ initial attempts at coaxing were unsuccessful, but eventually the crew was able to help the cow out of the pool and onto dry land. The NSW SES Facebook page shared the story and photos from the rescue the following Monday.

“On Saturday afternoon the NSW SES Gilgandra Unit were ‘Mooed to respond’ to an unusual, large animal rescue call — a cow in a swimming pool,” the April 5 post read.

“On arrival, they found one very friendly, healthy cow standing neck deep in water. After a period of time and some significant coaxing, she was freed from her watery escape. A great outcome for all. Large animal rescue is a capability in which NSW SES Gilgandra Unit have two accredited operator/trainers.”

If the cow hadn’t been so amenable, it certainly would have been a much more difficult rescue, a fact Kiehne noted.

“We were very happy with how the rescue went, and we’re lucky we didn’t have to use a crane,” he told 9news.com.au.

Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking







