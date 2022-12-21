Parler Share

The above image is of stormy weather on the beach at Anna Maria Island, Florida. (Tim Graham / Getty Images)

Florida to Experience Coldest Christmas in Over 20 Years, Bizarre Warning Issued

 By Richard Moorhead  December 20, 2022 at 5:07pm
Floridians can expect one of the coldest winters in their state’s history.

An unusually cold December could bring about one of the most wintry Christmases in the last 30 years.

The National Weather Service is predicting that temperatures could dip as low as the 20s in the northern part of the state, warning of a “hard freeze.”

The winter chill is set to bring about a Christmas so cold it hasn’t been seen in the state since 1989 and 1983, according to Fox Weather.

The cold weather will be so unusual for the Sunshine State that experts are warning it could pose a bizarre threat to one of the state’s (invasive) forms of wildlife — iguanas.

The freeze won’t necessarily kill the reptiles — but it stands a chance of stunning them into a stupor that sends them falling from the trees in which they live, according to Fox News.

They’ll have to wait for warmer weather before coming to their senses.

Iguanas are cold-blooded — a trait well-suited to Florida’s usual subtropical climate.

Iguanas tend to become slow when temperatures dip below 50 degrees Fahrenheit, according to Fox.

Even as Floridians face the prospect of a winter freeze, a rare White Christmas doesn’t appear to be in the cards.

The National Weather Service indicated that they aren’t expecting snow in Northern Florida in a subsequent tweet.

Iguanas first managed to infiltrate Florida in the 1960s, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

They’re considered a nuisance to property owners — as they tend to dig tunnels that can undermine sidewalks and manmade structures.

Conversation