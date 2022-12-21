Florida to Experience Coldest Christmas in Over 20 Years, Bizarre Warning Issued

Floridians can expect one of the coldest winters in their state’s history.

An unusually cold December could bring about one of the most wintry Christmases in the last 30 years.

The National Weather Service is predicting that temperatures could dip as low as the 20s in the northern part of the state, warning of a “hard freeze.”

🥶A Hard Freeze 🥶 is possible for this holiday weekend. Temperatures may dip into the teens to low 20s across SE GA, while NE FL may see temperatures dip into the Low 20s across inland areas and near 30 along the coast. #flwx #gawx #jaxwx pic.twitter.com/R7jSCpYOsh — NWS Jacksonville (@NWSJacksonville) December 19, 2022

The winter chill is set to bring about a Christmas so cold it hasn’t been seen in the state since 1989 and 1983, according to Fox Weather.

The cold weather will be so unusual for the Sunshine State that experts are warning it could pose a bizarre threat to one of the state’s (invasive) forms of wildlife — iguanas.

The coldest Christmas in over 20 years will bring the possibility of falling iguanas to Florida. 🎅🥶🦎 @WINKNews pic.twitter.com/V7oGRsGERM — Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWINK) December 18, 2022

Is Biden the worst president in American history? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The freeze won’t necessarily kill the reptiles — but it stands a chance of stunning them into a stupor that sends them falling from the trees in which they live, according to Fox News.

They’ll have to wait for warmer weather before coming to their senses.

Iguanas are cold-blooded — a trait well-suited to Florida’s usual subtropical climate.

Iguanas tend to become slow when temperatures dip below 50 degrees Fahrenheit, according to Fox.

Even as Floridians face the prospect of a winter freeze, a rare White Christmas doesn’t appear to be in the cards.

The National Weather Service indicated that they aren’t expecting snow in Northern Florida in a subsequent tweet.

We are not expecting any precipitation on Christmas Eve or Christmas at this time, just cold air! — NWS Jacksonville (@NWSJacksonville) December 19, 2022

Iguanas first managed to infiltrate Florida in the 1960s, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

They’re considered a nuisance to property owners — as they tend to dig tunnels that can undermine sidewalks and manmade structures.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.