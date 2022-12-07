Parler Share
News
A stock photo of a western diamondback rattlesnake.
A western diamondback rattlesnake is not an animal that likes to be bothered. (Amee Cross / Shutterstock)

Watch: Only in Arizona, Rattlesnake Gets Pulled Out of Ball Dispenser at Topgolf

 By Richard Moorhead  December 7, 2022 at 8:13am
Parler Share

Imagine if a rattlesnake robbed you of your hole-in-one.

A western diamondback rattlesnake had to be removed from a Topgolf facility in Scottsdale, Arizona, last month.

A snake expert had to be called in to retrieve and remove the reptile after it managed to get inside a golf ball dispenser machine, according to a report Monday by KPNX-TV in Phoenix.

Rattlesnake Solutions shared video of the removal on its YouTube channel, showing the venomous snake being snatched with a specialized clamp.

The Topgolf removal segment starts in earnest about the 3:30 mark.

Trending:
Twitter's Largest Advertiser Returns to Platform, Has Now 'Fully Resumed' Spending


The Topgolf location in question faces open desert on the east side of the metro Phoenix area — in other words, a place that rattlesnakes call home.

When released in a desert area (about the 7:40 mark in the video), the snake crawled into a hole far more appropriate for a serpent than a golf ball receptacle.

Rattlesnakes are the largest venomous snakes in the United States.

Have you ever seen a rattlesnake in the wild?

They live throughout North America, but they’re most common in Southwestern states such as Arizona, California, New Mexico and Texas, according to the National Wildlife Federation.

Venomous snakes (such as the rattlesnake) bite as many as 8,000 people every year in the U.S.

It’s rare that these snake bites end with fatalities, with only five of these bite victims dying of their injuries annually, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Related:
Biden Gets Snubbed by Key Democrat Amid Speculation of a Party Switch

The snakes — known for the eponymous “rattle” they shake when confronted with potential threats — are important for controlling rodent populations where they live, according to the National Wildlife Federation.

The rattlesnake removal company called into Topgolf was responding to as many 30 rattlesnake calls a day as recently as September, according to KNXV-TV.

Approximately 150 people are bitten by rattlesnakes in Arizona every year, according to KNXV.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Parler Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Watch: Only in Arizona, Rattlesnake Gets Pulled Out of Ball Dispenser at Topgolf
Wild Video: 1983 Subaru Flies Over Helicopter at 160 MPH in Jaw-Dropping Stunt in Florida
FBI Lawyer Who Arranged Trump Russia Probe Held a Powerful Twitter Seat - Musk Silently Put a Stop to It
Biden Admin Pats Itself on Back About Unemployment, Then Note from Musk's Twitter Appears
Biden Gets Snubbed by Key Democrat Amid Speculation of a Party Switch
See more...

Conversation