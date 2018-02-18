Former Mexican President Vicente Fox: Florida Shooting Is ‘What You Get’ with Trump in The White House

Besides fueling the fire of white-supremacist groups, former Mexican president Vicente Fox claimed that the Parkland, Florida, shooting was just another result of the “violent” rhetoric stemming from the White House.

Fox appeared on HBO’s “Real Time” with host Bill Maher on Friday, where he explained his reasoning behind the statement against President Donald Trump and the current administration.

“When you speak out of the White House with this aggressive, violent language, when you discriminate, when you’re a racist, that’s what you get,” Fox told the audience.

“We need harmony, we need love, we need happy communities,” he continued. “And those concepts don’t come out of (Trump’s) mouth.”

He added that the tragic events such as Wednesday’s shooting, which took the lives of 17 people and wounded more than a dozen others, was not only a “very sad event” in and of itself, but was “what you get” when electing someone like Trump.

This isn’t the first time that Fox has criticized the president, according to The Hill.

Since Trump’s election into office, Fox has been a vocal critique of the U.S. commander-in-chief’s rhetoric and policies, including those such as building a wall across the southern border of the U.S.

Speaking with CBS, Fox argued that building such a structure between the U.S. and Mexico would be “totally useless” and that other alternatives could be instituted.

One of these alternatives, according to Fox, could be the use of drones to improve border security.

“What’s the use of it?” he said. “I mean with 30 billion U.S. dollars, you can do so many things better than building that wall.”

“If you want to waste your money, you American taxpayers, it’s your right to do it,” Fox added. “So, build the wall. What I am sure of, is that walls don’t work, that walls have never worked in history.”

Fox has also been outspoken about the rights of immigrants and the current administrations so-called “racist” rhetoric, which the former president of Mexico said was anything but what the world needed at this moment.

He added that U.S. leadership is a critical piece to solving issues worldwide, as too many countries are still “pissed off and lost.”

“We need harmony, we need love, we need happy communities,” he said. “And those concepts don’t come out of his mouth.”

