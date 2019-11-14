Founder of Far-Left Media Outlet The Young Turks Appears To Be Running for Congress

Recent Federal Election Commission filings indicate far-left alternative media mogul Cenk Uygur is preparing to run for Congress.

A Statement of Organization filed electronically Wednesday reveals a principal campaign committee is being formed in California’s 25th Congressional District under the name “Cenk for Congress,” The Hill reported.

Uygur is also listed on the document as the committee’s treasurer.

The Young Turks founder himself has yet to publicly provide details on the filing, however, tweeting Wednesday, “To all reporters: No comment.”

To all reporters: No comment. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) November 13, 2019

The FEC filing does reveal that the radical progressive — a staunch supporter of Democratic presidential candidate and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in 2016 and 2020 — would be running as a Democrat.

And filing in the California 25th, Uygur would unquestionably be seeking the recently vacated seat of disgraced Democratic Rep. Katie Hill.

Elected in 2018, Hill did not see a full year on Capitol Hill.

Resigning in light of a House Ethics Committee investigation prompted by the revelation of damning photographic evidence she had engaged in an illicit sexual relationship with a campaign staffer, the representative’s early departure has led to a special election in the district.

The Hill incident prompted serious discussions about workplace sexual misconduct and harassment — particularly among conservatives, who argued similar events involving Republicans had resulted in far greater media attention.

On her way out earlier this month, Hill lashed out at those seeking her removal from office, claiming she had been the victim of a “revenge porn” smear by her ex-husband, Kenny Heslep.

Regardless, the representative’s seat lies vacant.

And some of California’s conservatives are energized by the departure, KTLA-TV reported, feeling the jarring scandal might provide a serious opening for Republicans to reclaim what traditionally has been one of their few strongholds in a deeply blue state.

Democrats like Uygur cannot be counted out for the seat, however, as Republicans have struggled in the district since the 2016 election of President Donald Trump.

Uygur is well-known, particularly among young progressives, for his work on The Young Turks, having amassed millions of views on often curse-filled, far-left videos rebuking the Second Amendment, the pro-life cause and a variety of prominent Republican figures.

The Young Turks founder has also been met with strong criticism on social media for a history of denying the Armenian Genocide — which is estimated to have claimed the lives of between 600,000 and 1.5 million people.

Uygur has since walked back his rhetoric on the topic.

