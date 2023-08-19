A New York nonprofit organization is asking supporters and members to pay for the tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage to its grounds caused by an Internet streamer’s Aug. 4 stunt, yet they haven’t asked the millionaire Internet personality to pay a penny.

This is symptomatic of society today, as too many Americans seem to wallow in a total lack of respect for other people’s belongings, rights and property.

In this case, thousands of New Yorkers streamed into Union Square area in Manhattan when video game influencer Kai Cenat announced on streaming platform Twitch that he was going to give away some products, including gaming systems.

Cenat did not arrange for any venue, contact authorities for security, pay any permit fees, or set up any sort of system to give these items away, mind you. He just announced it and left it at that. Consequently, thousands of people flooded the area, destroying private property, choking local businesses, damaging parked cars, hurling bottles and other objects, and leaving garbage everywhere they went.

Without anything to actually do — again, Cenat did not set up any actual program or have a venue for them to actually attend — they began carousing, fighting, rioting and causing general mayhem.

🚨#UPDATE: Police are currently working to disperse the crowds of people as some are throwing objects at officers as other individuals in the crowd also tore down barricades and entered a construction area. According to ABC News, Kai Cenat, the Twitch streamer and influencer, had… pic.twitter.com/cD9VI3tiPz — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) August 4, 2023

Cenat was eventually arrested on charges of inciting a riot and promoting an unlawful event. He could serve up to five years in prison and face a $5,000 fine if convicted and given the full sentence.

Leftist New York Mayor Eric Adams blasted Cenat and social media, saying, “Our children cannot be raised by social media.”

“I don’t think people realize the level of discipline that we showed to take a very dangerous, volatile situation and to be able to bring it to a level of resolve without any loss of life or any substantial damage to property and without young people harming themselves,” Adams added.

The New York Police Deptartment reportedly arrested 65 people, 30 of whom were juveniles. At least four people were taken to the hospital with injuries.

In the wake of all this, the grounds around Union Square were trampled and ruined by these callous crowds of youths. And to restore it all to its rightful condition, the Union Square Partnership is now asking supporters, donors and others to pony up some cash to help them foot the $55,000 bill for the restoration effort.

“Union Square made headlines last week when a crowd descended on the park to see a famous influencer. Unfortunately, in the aftermath, a substantial amount of plantings were destroyed,” an Aug. 11 post to its followers said, according to the New York Post.

Oddly, though, the group is not demanding that the man directly responsible for the riot and destruction of their property pay the costs of the restoration project.

“Union Square Partnership is grateful for the outpouring of support that the district has received after the events of Aug. 4,” the group said. “With more than $55,000 dollars of damages to USP’s landscaping in the park, we would gladly welcome any support from Kai’s team to meet our fundraising needs.”

“Gladly welcome his support?” How about force him to pay the whole bill? He is the one who caused the damage with his thoughtless unsanctioned event. Why is this organization expecting its own members and supporters to pay for damage that Cenat caused, and then just meekly asking, hat-in-hand, that the streamer “support” them?

Some local residents agree with that, too. The Post noted that resident Danawyn Sherman took a swipe at the spineless Union Square Partnership, saying, “How about we ask the influencer to pay something towards this? He was not remorseful. If there was a flood in the neighborhood, you wouldn’t be asked to donate to fix the sewer.”

Another resident, Debra Beard, asked, “Why are law abiding citizens asked to pay for unruly behavior? I am sorry to be old school, but I am not paying for bad behavior that goes unpunished!”

And why shouldn’t he be punished? After all, he is a millionaire who could easily afford to pony up a mere 55 grand to repair the damage and destruction that he caused.

Cenat has been a Twitch streamer since 2018 and this February became Twitch’s top streamer of all time, with more than 100,000 subscribers. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he is worth $9 million, derived from his music career, his streaming audience, his endorsements and merchandise.

Ultimately, Cenat apologized and said that none of what happened was “cool.”

“I don’t condone any of the things that went on that day. None of that is cool. I’m seeing random videos of people getting started on people’s cars, and I’m asking myself while I’m watching the video, ‘Why?'” he said on his first live stream since the riot, according to PCGamer.

“I had good intentions for this whole thing, and none of that was my intention,” he said.

Whether he had “good intentions” or not, Cenat should be expected to pay for his negligence. “Twitch streamer” is not a category for dispensation. Sadly, this whole incident is just more evidence that our society has gone way off track.

