Georgia Political Strategist Shares the Key to Herschel Walker Winning the Senate Runoff

 By Andrew Gordon  November 28, 2022 at 2:38pm
A political strategist based in the heart of Georgia, Tim Head of the Faith and Freedom Coalition, shares why he believes Herschel Walker will prevail in the Senate runoff election.

 

People Notice Something Creepy as Biden Walks by Restaurant and Peers in Window

Andrew Gordon
Andrew Gordon is the producer of "WJ Live."
