Giant 'Bruised and Bloodied' Plush Sheep Highlights PETA's New 'Wool Hurts' Christmas Sweater

With the release of a sweater that the New York Post dubbed “baaa-rbaric,” People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is trying to convince consumers to stop wearing wool.

The sweater has a festive green background with red and white designs and the words “Wool Hurts” on the front.

What sets the sweater apart is that a large “bruised and bloodied plush” sheep comes out of the front and back in all its gory glory, Fox News reported.

PETA called the bloody sheep a “show-stopping, conversation-starting” feature that goes “where no sweater has gone before.”

PETA sells $150 ‘wool hurts’ sweater featuring bloody sheep https://t.co/ZKAgIdnIkn pic.twitter.com/zTBsDXsT0d — New York Post (@nypost) November 12, 2019

TRENDING: Yovanovitch Invokes Diplomats Killed in Benghazi During Impeachment Testimony

“PETA’s limited-edition ‘Wool Hurts’ Ugly Holiday Sweater puts the ugliness of the wool industry front and center,” the product description for the sweater said.

“Emblazoned with the words ‘WOOL HURTS’ and featuring a 3D bruised and bloodied plush sheep protruding from the front to the back of the sweater, you’re guaranteed a chance to join in on the holiday fun while making a statement for animals.”

Buyers will also be making a statement that they can afford to part with $149.99.

Do these shirts represent a new low for PETA? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

That’s how much PETA is charging for the sweater.

PETA justified the sweater on the grounds that the wool industry is cruel to sheep.

But many on Twitter thought PETA took its opposition to the industry a step too far with the sweater:

I guess they didn’t get the memo that not ever getting sheared will eventually kill the sheep! It is not a pleasant demise !So if PETA does not want to be responsible for killing sheep get the facts ! Remove the sweaters! Ask a farmer ask a veterinarian — Margaret Hanley (@nannybannany) November 14, 2019

RELATED: Report: China Using Live Dogs in Sickening Crash Tests

The sweater is 100% acrylic. Which is made from fossil fuels. Which releases micro plastics every time it’s washed and assuredly is not environmentally friendly. Whereas sheep’s wool… IS a renewable resource? Way to go, @PETA. 🙄 Lotsa luck. https://t.co/y0hpC3TWiW — Christuffing T. Turkey. 🦃 (@seneca) November 12, 2019

Maybe someone should tell ⁦@peta⁩ that you don’t need to kill the sheep when you sheer it. https://t.co/W4xTAUUCCk — Noneya Business (@BonserBT) November 13, 2019

It’s ok, nearly summer in Australia, we’ll keep sheep comfortable, healthy and alive by shearing them, then recycle the wool by turning it into warm sweaters and blankets. We’ll then export it to countries in winter, helping everyone stay warm and healthy.Thanks wool industry! — Brad Denning (@BradDenning6) November 12, 2019

Shear disgust. Ewe will look awful in it.#FoxNews https://t.co/fM2BcO9Drh — Tony Pizza (@trivialtony) November 15, 2019

PETA wanted to make it clear that the sweater is made of 100 percent acrylic yarn.

As part of its anti-wool campaign, PETA is calling for a boycott of the retailer Forever 21.

“Behind every wool sweater or scarf is a suffering sheep,” Marta Holmberg, PETA’s senior director of youth programs, said in a news release.

“PETA is calling on all shoppers to steer clear of Forever 21 until it does the right thing and ditches wool.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.