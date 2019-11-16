SECTIONS
Giant 'Bruised and Bloodied' Plush Sheep Highlights PETA's New 'Wool Hurts' Christmas Sweater

By Jack Davis
Published November 16, 2019 at 12:34pm
With the release of a sweater that the New York Post dubbed “baaa-rbaric,” People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is trying to convince consumers to stop wearing wool.

The sweater has a festive green background with red and white designs and the words “Wool Hurts” on the front.

What sets the sweater apart is that a large “bruised and bloodied plush” sheep comes out of the front and back in all its gory glory, Fox News reported.

PETA called the bloody sheep a “show-stopping, conversation-starting” feature that goes “where no sweater has gone before.”

“PETA’s limited-edition ‘Wool Hurts’ Ugly Holiday Sweater puts the ugliness of the wool industry front and center,” the product description for the sweater said.

“Emblazoned with the words ‘WOOL HURTS’ and featuring a 3D bruised and bloodied plush sheep protruding from the front to the back of the sweater, you’re guaranteed a chance to join in on the holiday fun while making a statement for animals.”

Buyers will also be making a statement that they can afford to part with $149.99.

Do these shirts represent a new low for PETA?

That’s how much PETA is charging for the sweater.

PETA justified the sweater on the grounds that the wool industry is cruel to sheep.

But many on Twitter thought PETA took its opposition to the industry a step too far with the sweater:

PETA wanted to make it clear that the sweater is made of 100 percent acrylic yarn.

As part of its anti-wool campaign, PETA is calling for a boycott of the retailer Forever 21.

“Behind every wool sweater or scarf is a suffering sheep,” Marta Holmberg, PETA’s senior director of youth programs, said in a news release.

“PETA is calling on all shoppers to steer clear of Forever 21 until it does the right thing and ditches wool.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
