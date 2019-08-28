Gillibrand Was Begging for Donations 3 Hours Before She Dropped Out of 2020 Race

Only a few short hours after asking supporters for donations, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand dropped out of the running for the presidency Wednesday afternoon.

“This election is about defeating Trump,” the New York Democrat said on Twitter earlier Wednesday.

A link attached to her tweet urged supporters to “give now” and encouraged those donors to “chip in” to help Gillibrand qualify for the next round of Democratic debates.

The link, which was still active more than an hour after her dropout announcement, directs users to the Democratic fundraising platform ActBlue.

It’s true: This election is about defeating Trump. For me, it’s also about lifting up voices and issues that have been left out of our politics since long before Trump. That’s why I’m running, and I’ll take that fight to the debates. Help me get there: https://t.co/Ro1IHP6H9E — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) August 28, 2019

It didn’t take long before Gillibrand was singing a much different tune.

A little more than three hours after begging followers to help her reach 130,000 donors, the New York senator threw in the towel.

Instead of trying to “take the fight to the debates,” Gillibrand now plans to flip the Senate, according to a video that accompanies her withdrawal announcement.

Today, I am ending my campaign for president. I am so proud of this team and all we’ve accomplished. But I think it’s important to know how you can best serve. To our supporters: Thank you, from the bottom of my heart. Now, let’s go beat Donald Trump and win back the Senate. pic.twitter.com/xM5NGfgFGT — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) August 28, 2019

Gillibrand, who consistently polled at the bottom of the crowded Democratic pack, seemingly tried to boost her numbers with several shameless appeals to leftists in America.

Taking a heavy anti-gun stance, the senator claimed earlier this year that the National Rifle Association tried to open gun sales to those on terror watchlists.

She called the NRA the “worst organization in this country.”

Gillibrand also made LGBT rights a central part of her campaign, and her pandering “gay rights” video went viral.

Kirsten Gillibrand relaxes after working a gay bar in Iowa pic.twitter.com/JYiU3c0Oc9 — Behind 2020 (@Behind2020) June 8, 2019

Despite this, her poll numbers stayed embarrassingly low — the senator had just 0.1 percent support nationwide, according to the RealClearPolitics polling average.

With Gillibrand’s departure, only 20 Democrats remain. Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts lead the pack.

Out of these candidates will emerge as President Donald Trump’s direct competitor for the Oval Office. With the 2020 election now a little more than a year away, this election promises to be an exciting one.

