Glacier Nat'l Park Changing Signs That Claimed Glaciers Would Be Gone by 2020

Officials at Glacier National Park are in the process of making the rounds to remove signage warning all of the park’s glaciers would vanish by 2020.

The now out-of-date signs, which read “GOODBYE TO THE GLACIERS” in all capital letters, were posted over 10 years ago when U.S. Geological Survey data forecast a more rapidly changing climate, park spokeswoman Gina Kurzmen told CNN.

Removal of the signs began as early as 2017, according to Kurzmen, as forecasts shifted dramatically once again and researchers began to recognize the park’s signature natural attractions were still very much alive.

Unfortunately, however, the park lacks the budget to remove and replace the more out-of-the-way signs.

“The most prominent placards, at St. Mary Visitor Center, were changed last year,” CNN reported. “Kurzmen says that park is still waiting for budget authorization to update signs at two other locations.”

TRENDING: Ilhan Omar Posts Video That Proclaims the US Is 'Not Very Good at Anything' Except War

And worse, visitors have begun to point out the embarrassing reality their presence betrays — the fact that just about every radical left-wing environmentalist prediction in recent memory has been wrong.

“Just last year, officials at Glacier National Park were displaying signs and brochures predicting that all glaciers in the Park would disappear by 2020 (or 2030),” one social media user noticed last year. “Now the Park Service is scrambling to remove the signs without their visitors noticing.”

Of course, the climate alarmists apparently involved in the process of designing and approving the replacement signs could not simply learn from their last slew of predictions to leave well enough alone.

Do you think the environmentalist left is guilty of fear-mongering? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Instead, Roots indicated in his original post, the replacements were mildly “more nuanced” but did level claims that “everyone agrees the glaciers are melting.”

And it seems Roots was right, with CNN reporting the new signs suggest that “when [these glaciers] will completely disappear depends on how and when we act.”

“One thing is consistent,” however, according to the signs: “The glaciers in the park are shrinking.”

When will these people learn?

“Experts” have been telling us that Glacier National Park would be ice-free for over 70 years. In 1923, they predicted that it would be by 1948. In 1952, they made the same prediction for 2002. In 2009, they said by 2020. Now, they’re removing the “gone by 2020” signs. pic.twitter.com/wG0p3W73RV — Chris Martz Weather (@ChrisMartzWX) January 8, 2020

RELATED: Media Narrative Blown Apart as Aussie Authorities Count More Than 180 Arrests Related to Brush Fires

According to the Competitive Enterprise Institute, from the 1960s to present, the climate left has put forth endless apocalyptic predictions.

From the dire famine of 1975 that you never heard of to the millennium-ending Ice Age redux that never came, the “scientific community” — which the left ceaselessly paints with a single, broad brushstroke — has simply never been correct with these types of forecasts.

And it’s no wonder they can’t seem to make accurate predictions, considering the body of recorded environmental and atmospheric data contains at most 130 years of measurements — or 50 if you want precise measurements.

Of course, it honestly doesn’t matter why the predictions always seem to come out wrong.

What matters is the fact that life has not gotten substantially, or even noticeably, worse as a resulted of increased international carbon dioxide emissions.

In fact, take a look at the last hundred years.

Human beings have gotten healthier, and their lives are longer and abundantly more convenient.

The Foundation for Economic Education reported in 2017 that more than 138,000 people were lifted out of poverty every day under the modern economy over the previous 25 years.

That not enough for you? Over the past two centuries, we went from 94 percent of the world’s population living below the poverty line to roughly 10 percent.

There remains no question, the “fossil fuel” economy is the single greatest tool every created for lifting populations worldwide out of poverty.

And if leftists are gullible enough to believe sacrificing all that at the altar of environmentalism will save the world from another unlikely impending doom, I have a really nice bridge I’d like to sell them in Manhattan.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.