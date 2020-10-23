Since 1965, families have celebrated the holidays with the heartwarming national broadcasts of “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”

But not this year.

For the first time in over 50 years, the Charlie Brown holiday specials will be available exclusively through AppleTV+.

This shift stemmed from a new arrangement between Peanuts Worldwide, Lee Mendelson Film Productions and AppleTV+.

“Apple TV+ has teamed with WildBrain, along with Peanuts Worldwide and Lee Mendelson Film Productions, to become the home for all things Peanuts, bringing together new original series and specials, along with iconic, beloved specials to fans around the world, all in one place,” a news release from Oct. 19 reads.

The classics have moved to this new platform, but an assortment of new content will also be available.

“New animated Peanuts originals coming to Apple TV+ include a second season of the Daytime Emmy-nominated Snoopy in Space, and a slate of brand-new specials that will find the Peanuts gang marking Mother’s Day, Earth Day, New Year’s Eve and Back to School — all to be produced by WildBrain’s animation studio,” the release continued.

“The new series and specials join the previously announced The Snoopy Show, premiering February 5, 2021; a brand-new Peanuts 70th anniversary documentary film from Imagine Documentaries and WildBrain, set to premiere next year; and the Daytime Emmy Award-winning Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10.”

If your Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas just won’t be the same without the classic holiday specials, don’t worry — they will be available through AppleTV+ for free during limited windows.

In October, “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” will be free on AppleTV+ from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1.

In November, “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will be free from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27.

In December, “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will be free from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13.

You can still get your dose of Snoopy, even if things are a little different this year, but subscribers to AppleTV+ will have wider windows during which they can watch the holiday picks.

The originals and new shows will be joining other popular titles on the streaming platform including “Ghostwriter,” “Helpsters,” “Fraggle Rock,” “Doug Unplugs” and “Stillwater.”

