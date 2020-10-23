Login
SECTIONS
Lifestyle News
P Share Print

Good Grief: Charlie Brown Holiday Specials Will Not Air on TV for the First Time in Over 50 Years

By Amanda Thomason
Published October 23, 2020 at 4:33pm
P Share Print

Since 1965, families have celebrated the holidays with the heartwarming national broadcasts of “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”

But not this year.

For the first time in over 50 years, the Charlie Brown holiday specials will be available exclusively through AppleTV+.

This shift stemmed from a new arrangement between Peanuts Worldwide, Lee Mendelson Film Productions and AppleTV+.

TRENDING: Debate Moderator Appears To Demonstrate a Shocking Lack of Constitutional Knowledge

“Apple TV+ has teamed with WildBrain, along with Peanuts Worldwide and Lee Mendelson Film Productions, to become the home for all things Peanuts, bringing together new original series and specials, along with iconic, beloved specials to fans around the world, all in one place,” a news release from Oct. 19 reads.

The classics have moved to this new platform, but an assortment of new content will also be available.

“New animated Peanuts originals coming to Apple TV+ include a second season of the Daytime Emmy-nominated Snoopy in Space, and a slate of brand-new specials that will find the Peanuts gang marking Mother’s Day, Earth Day, New Year’s Eve and Back to School — all to be produced by WildBrain’s animation studio,” the release continued.

Will you watch these Charlie Brown holiday specials on AppleTV+?

“The new series and specials join the previously announced The Snoopy Show, premiering February 5, 2021; a brand-new Peanuts 70th anniversary documentary film from Imagine Documentaries and WildBrain, set to premiere next year; and the Daytime Emmy Award-winning Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10.”

If your Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas just won’t be the same without the classic holiday specials, don’t worry — they will be available through AppleTV+ for free during limited windows.

In October, “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” will be free on AppleTV+ from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1.

In November, “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will be free from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27.

RELATED: Creative Ways To Celebrate Mother's Day from Afar This Year

In December, “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will be free from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13.

You can still get your dose of Snoopy, even if things are a little different this year, but subscribers to AppleTV+ will have wider windows during which they can watch the holiday picks.

The originals and new shows will be joining other popular titles on the streaming platform including “Ghostwriter,” “Helpsters,” “Fraggle Rock,” “Doug Unplugs” and “Stillwater.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking







Good Grief: Charlie Brown Holiday Specials Will Not Air on TV for the First Time in Over 50 Years
Man Saves Cats, Sheep, Bunnies and 300 Dogs from Hurricane by Bringing Them Into His Own Home
Watch: Man Learns He Won Nobel Prize When Neighbors Surprise Him on Doorbell Camera
Woman Battling Cancer Receives $60 and Note from Stranger: 'Best Thing That's Happened to Me'
Lisa Marie Presley Shares Heartbreaking Post Honoring Late Son on What Would Have Been His 28th Birthday
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×