Thursday marked 80 years since an estimated 160,000 soldiers stormed the beaches of Normandy to begin what would be the knockout blow to Hitler’s iron-clad grip over Europe.

If you were looking for Google to acknowledge the event through one of its trademark “doodles,” you were let down by visiting the far-left company’s search engine.

No mention was made of the paratroopers who dropped in during the overnight hours before what was deemed “Operation Overlord” by Supreme Allied Commander Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower.

Google did not mention those who died, those who lost limbs, and those who to this day have never been found after fighting tyranny.

However, the company did honor Jeanne Córdova, a woman whose claim to fame was being sexually attracted to other women and then writing about it.

Google spent the anniversary of D-Day “Celebrating Jeanne Córdova” with a cartoon image of the lesbian author and activist who died in 2016 at the age of 67 — far from German machine-gun fire and in peaceful Los Angeles, according to the Wikipedia page the company pushed as its top result for her.

Google noted on the “doodle” that it chose Córdova because of its embrace of LGBT “pride” for the month of June.

“In honor of Pride Month, today’s Doodle celebrates lesbian Chicana activist, feminist, and author Jeanne Córdova, who is widely known for her leadership in the LGBTQ+ rights movement,” the company announced.

Google invited people who clicked on its celebration of the far-left political activist to “learn more” about her.

The company noted she once said that “It’s the job of the young to push the societal envelope” and that before she died, comfortably and away from mortar and artillery fire, she said, “It is wonderful to have had a life’s cause.”

Apparently, screaming loudly about one’s sexual desires is as brave or braver than exiting the ramp of a Higgins Boat and meeting the MG 42 and its 1,500-rounds-per-minute firing rate.

Google further noted of Córdova:

“Jeanne cherished her families — both family of birth and family of choice — and got great joy from bringing people together around our dining room table, wherever we lived. Whether it was to celebrate holidays or to organize political actions!”

The sacrifices of young men who quite literally ended the largest campaign of suffering known to mankind, or at least to the West, evidently don’t measure up to Córdova’s writings about lesbianism, in Google’s estimation.

On June 6, 1944, 4,426 men who also loved family and who would today mostly not be old enough to buy a beer, died where they stood — mowed down by German gunfire and bombs.

Those men stormed beaches held by a well-armed and entrenched enemy that had taken advantage of more than three years of preparation to pre-sight every grain of sand for the inevitable return of the allies to a continent that was killing on an industrial scale.

Those who did not die were scarred physically, psychologically or both for life, and many of them would go on never to discuss what they saw.

They selflessly enlisted, fought, ended tyranny and came home to lead quiet lives and spark the most prosperous age in history.

They ended the mass executions of Jews and gays. Those young men cornered a tyrant in less than a year, forcing him to choose to eat a bullet over being captured and facing justice.

The actions taken by brave young men on June 6, 1944, altered world history and ended fascism in Europe — forever connecting the ideology to large-scale death.

They were honored by Big Tech eight decades later with a slap across the face, as Google chose on June 6, 2024, not only to snub them for a woman who liked other women, but with a banner that read, “8 ways to ‘Find Pride’ with Google.”

