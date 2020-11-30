Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday that public schools will remain open, calling those who advocate for school closures “today’s flat-earthers.”

“Closing schools due to coronavirus is probably the biggest public health blunder in modern American history,” the governor said at a news conference on Monday, according to The Associated Press.

“People who advocate closing schools for virus mitigation are effectively today’s flat-earthers.”

The governor said Florida will not consider any further restrictions that will lead to layoffs or financial losses for businesses, according to the AP.

DeSantis also said that schools will remain open, pointing to countries like Sweden, Denmark, Switzerland and Germany that kept schools open without negative consequences.

“The virtual learning is not the same as being in person,” he said, explaining that if parents do not wish their children to physically return to school, they may continue to take online classes.

However, students who have fallen behind in their studies will be required to go to classes in person.

His comments come after Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that children should be back in schools and that the spread of COVID-19 among children “is not really very big at all.”

