SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

Report: Drag Queen Story Hour Now Coming to Public School

Two drag queens read to children gathered for Drag Queen Story Hour at Cellar Door Books in Riverside, California, on June 22, 2019.Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty ImagesTwo drag queens read to children gathered for Drag Queen Story Hour at Cellar Door Books in Riverside, California, on June 22, 2019. (Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images)

By Jared Harris
Published January 29, 2020 at 3:44pm
Print

Now firmly established in many public libraries across the nation, drag queen story hour is branching out to new territory: public school.

On Monday, New York Post Op-Ed editor Sohrab Ahmari posted a screenshot of an apparent notification to parents of children at Brooklyn’s Public School 118.

“In an effort to continue to strengthen and enhance inclusiveness and diversity in our school, the first grade will be taking part in a ‘Drag Queen Story Hour!'” the notification read.

Apparently, this is not the first time a drag queen has visited the school to read to young children.

The upcoming drag queen visit, slated for Feb. 24, will only be the latest in a series of drag queen interactions that has seemingly taken place over “years.”

TRENDING: Biden Campaign Is Willing To Risk Staffers' Lives To Get Him Elected

“She will read to the students,” the post continued, referring to the male performer, “all while teaching into ideas of inclusiveness, gender fluidity and gender roles, family structures, acceptance, empathy, and individuality.”

For vulnerable kids, this is especially heinous.

For example, a young child from a broken home will likely have little grasp of the realities of functioning families by the first grade.

Unfortunately for any kids like this, they won’t have professional help, but a full-grown man in women’s clothing coming to teach them about “family structures.”

Do you think this type of event should be held at a public school?

And parents will have to pay for the privilege.

The school is offering this in-house “field trip” for the low price of $6. After all, drag queens are adult entertainment workers who don’t perform for free.

Read the entire message below.

RELATED: LGBT Crowd Celebrates Super Bowl Ad Exposing Nation to Drag Queens: 'Ready, Cracker?'

The increasing normalization of drag queens and their encroachment into the American family is only ramping up in recent years.

Even the upcoming Super Bowl will have progressive overtones as a drag queen commercial is set to air in millions of homes across the country.

Parents who can’t afford private school and those without the resources to homeschool their children are often left only with public school as the only viable option to give their kids an education.

Unfortunately, these same parents may soon be fighting a battle against progressive culture that yearns to indoctrinate children at the earliest possible time.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jared Harris
Content Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He is a husband, dad, and aspiring farmer. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard. If he's not with his wife and son, then he's either shooting guns or working on his motorcycle.
Location
Arkansas
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Military, firearms, history







Report: Drag Queen Story Hour Now Coming to Public School
Warren Said Dershowitz Argument Was 'Nonsensical,' He Takes Her Back to Law 101
Shocker: San Fran Official Tasked with Keeping Streets Poop-Free Arrested for Corruption
LGBT Crowd Celebrates Super Bowl Ad Exposing Nation to Drag Queens: 'Ready, Cracker?'
WHO Sets Global Risk Level to 'High' as Nearly 1 in 4 Infected End Up Dead or in Severe Condition
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×