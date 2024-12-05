GOP Leadership Announces Dramatic Changes to Senate for 2025: Nearly Twice as Many Working Days as Under Schumer

With Republicans taking the Senate on Election Day, the new Majority Leader Sen. John Thune is set to make some big changes to the lawmakers’ work week.

Considering the current Senate salary is set at $174,000, the American taxpayer should be dissatisfied to hear that under Democrat Sen. Chuck Schumer, they were in session just 102 days.

Thune’s schedule was released by Punchbowl News Senior Congressional Reporter Andrew Desiderio on Thursday, showing the plan increased that to 180 days in session.

NEWS: Here’s the 2025 Senate calendar. Just unveiled at GOP lunch. 180 in-session days. Compare that to just 102 this year. And 136 for House next year. Of note:

—No recess until mid-March

—Fridays! Reflection of Thune’s promises during leadership racehttps://t.co/RwiOCMBLqi pic.twitter.com/UgvyeHpE7N — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) December 5, 2024

Needless to say, we want our lawmakers working toward making President-elect Donald Trump’s agenda a reality.

Thune needs to use this time wisely and prove to Trump supporters he’s the right man for the job.

Thune’s announcement as the new majority leader was not met with applause from MAGA fans.

Commentator Gunther Eagleman gave Thune a stern warning on social media platform X, telling him, “We don’t want you. We don’t like you.”

We don’t want you. We don’t like you. Best piece of advice, DON’T STAND IN OUR WAY. Either you’re with Trump or you’re not. Choose wisely. We are watching closely Thune. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 13, 2024

Florida GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna called Thune “Mitch McConnell 2.0.”

MAGA supporters have been quick to bring up Thune’s past comments against Trump, support of Ukraine and voting record favoring Democrats.

The new work schedule is a start for Thune if he looks to prove his naysayers wrong.

The Washington Examiner reported Tuesday on his plan to address the border and expiring tax cuts passed during Trump’s first term within the first 30 days of the President-elect’s next term.

If we couple this schedule with those priorities, Thune should be able to make solid progress with a 53-47 majority, if his fellow Republicans do what voters expect in backing Trump.

The humor behind the situation shouldn’t be lost when we consider Schumer’s calendar against Thune’s.

The liberal Senate seems to work less than the conservative one.

Go figure.

But until we see real action from Thune, this is all just wishful thinking, believing that the time will be used for what MAGA supporters want.

We will know soon enough.

