Share
Commentary
South Dakota GOP Sen. John Thune, soon to be the Senate majority leader, has announced a dramatic change in the legilators' work schedule for 2025.
Commentary
South Dakota GOP Sen. John Thune, soon to be the Senate majority leader, has announced a dramatic change in the legilators' work schedule for 2025. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

GOP Leadership Announces Dramatic Changes to Senate for 2025: Nearly Twice as Many Working Days as Under Schumer

 By Samuel Short  December 5, 2024 at 3:39pm
Share

With Republicans taking the Senate on Election Day, the new Majority Leader Sen. John Thune is set to make some big changes to the lawmakers’ work week.

Considering the current Senate salary is set at $174,000, the American taxpayer should be dissatisfied to hear that under Democrat Sen. Chuck Schumer, they were in session just 102 days.

Thune’s schedule was released by Punchbowl News Senior Congressional Reporter Andrew Desiderio on Thursday, showing the plan increased that to 180 days in session.

Needless to say, we want our lawmakers working toward making President-elect Donald Trump’s agenda a reality.

Is this a good change?

Thune needs to use this time wisely and prove to Trump supporters he’s the right man for the job.

Thune’s announcement as the new majority leader was not met with applause from MAGA fans.

Commentator Gunther Eagleman gave Thune a stern warning on social media platform X, telling him, “We don’t want you. We don’t like you.”

Florida GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna called Thune “Mitch McConnell 2.0.”

Related:
'Sending a Message': CNN Panel Reacts to Trump Showing Off His 'Political Gladiators' During UFC 309

MAGA supporters have been quick to bring up Thune’s past comments against Trump, support of Ukraine and voting record favoring Democrats. 

The new work schedule is a start for Thune if he looks to prove his naysayers wrong.

The Washington Examiner reported Tuesday on his plan to address the border and expiring tax cuts passed during Trump’s first term within the first 30 days of the President-elect’s next term.

If we couple this schedule with those priorities, Thune should be able to make solid progress with a 53-47 majority, if his fellow Republicans do what voters expect in backing Trump.

The humor behind the situation shouldn’t be lost when we consider Schumer’s calendar against Thune’s.

The liberal Senate seems to work less than the conservative one.

Go figure.

But until we see real action from Thune, this is all just wishful thinking, believing that the time will be used for what MAGA supporters want.

We will know soon enough.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London.




GOP Leadership Announces Dramatic Changes to Senate for 2025: Nearly Twice as Many Working Days as Under Schumer
Watch: Transgender Group Storms Women's Restroom at Capitol in Bizarre Stunt
More Americans Want J6ers Pardoned, as 68 Percent of Dems Support Case-by-Case Reviews if Pardons Go Forward
Weakness: Biden's Government Literally Can't Remove Chinese Spies Caught Red-Handed Ransacking DC
James Carville Calls for Complete Audit of Kamala Campaign After 'Almost Unfathomable' Damage Done to Dems
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation