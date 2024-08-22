'Got My Popcorn Ready': MSNBC Analysts Fantasize About Trump Having 'Racist Slip' During Harris Debate

MSNBC analysts Donny Deutsch and Michael Steele during a Thursday podcast mused about former President Donald Trump accidentally saying something “racist” during his upcoming debate with Vice President Kamala Harris.

The Trump and Harris campaigns have both consented to a September 10th debate on ABC News, and the former president also announced he has agreed to presidential debate dates with Fox News and NBC News. Deutsch and Steele on “On Brand with Donny Deutsch,” said Harris is better equipped for the debate and suggested Trump will be racist to the vice president during the contest.

“I’m convinced there’s going to be a real grotesque racist slip. I mean, he’s said a bunch of racist things already. I could just see something coming out that is even more egregious than the things we’ve heard already,” Deutsch said.

“Well, you know it’s going to happen, Donny, when he calls her ‘Kamala,’ and she goes, ‘Excuse me, my name is Kamala.’ What does he do at that point? What does he do? Where does he go?” Steele responded.

Former Harris communications director Jamal Simmons recently warned Democrats not to overestimate how well the vice president will perform against Trump during the debate. He noted Harris has not debated in four years, while Trump has more recent experience.

“I got my popcorn ready. I cannot wait just because she’s a prosecutor; she’s great on her feet and she’s got the facts on her side,” Deutsch said.

Harris has not sat down for a single interview one month into her presidential campaign. NewsNation host Chris Cuomo said during a Thursday podcast that Harris is ducking the media because she is more vulnerable than past Democratic presidential nominees.

“You don’t want to put her in front of the media because you think there’s risk in that,” Cuomo said. “Wouldn’t have done that with Bill Clinton, they wouldn’t have done that with Hillary Clinton, they wouldn’t have done that with Barack Obama, because they felt there was no risk about putting those people in the chair.”

