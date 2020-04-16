After Grandmother's Death, Michael Che of 'SNL' Pays Rent for Entire Building Where She Lived

Comedian Michael Che announced plans to pay one month’s rent for every tenant in the New York City building where his grandmother lived before she died of COVID-19.

Che, born and raised in Manhattan, is best known for his work on “Saturday Night Live.”

On Wednesday, the 36-year-old actor wrote that he would pay rent for all 160 units in the New York City Housing Authority building his grandmother had called home.

Che wrote it was “crazy to me that residents of public housing are still expected to pay their rent when so many New Yorkers can’t even work.”

He added that he “can’t offer much help by myself,” but “in the spirit and memory of my late grandmother, I’m paying one month’s rent for all 160 apartments in the NYCHA building she lived in.”

“I know that’s just a drop in the bucket,” the star wrote, adding that he hopes “the city has a better plan for debt forgiveness for all the people in public housing, AT THE VERY LEAST.”

According to The New York Times, Che is well-versed in New York City’s public housing life.

He was raised in a public housing complex in Manhattan’s Lower East Side, the outlet reported.

Earlier this month, Che announced that his grandmother passed away from the coronavirus.

“I’m doing ok, considering,” he wrote in a deleted Instagram post, according to People.

The actor was open about feeling the myriad of emotions that come with grief.

“I’m obviously very hurt and angry that she had to go through all that pain alone. But I’m also happy that she’s not in pain anymore,” he said.

“And I also feel guilty for feeling happy,” he continued. “Basically the whole gamut of complex feelings everybody else has losing someone very close and special. I’m not unique. But it’s still scary.”

Gregory Russ, chair and CEO of the New York City Housing Authority, told the Times that Che’s kind act will help residents in need.

“It’s a very generous offer, and we really think it will be a benefit to those households in the building,” Russ said.

