SECTIONS
Lifestyle News
Print

After Grandmother's Death, Michael Che of 'SNL' Pays Rent for Entire Building Where She Lived

Michael CheAlex Edelman / AFP via Getty ImagesComedian Michael Che arrives at the Kennedy Center for the Mark Twain Award for American Humor on Oct. 27, 2019 in Washington, D.C. (Alex Edelman / AFP via Getty Images)

By Kim Davis
Published April 16, 2020 at 4:36pm
Print

Comedian Michael Che announced plans to pay one month’s rent for every tenant in the New York City building where his grandmother lived before she died of COVID-19.

Che, born and raised in Manhattan, is best known for his work on “Saturday Night Live.”

On Wednesday, the 36-year-old actor wrote that he would pay rent for all 160 units in the New York City Housing Authority building his grandmother had called home.

Che wrote it was “crazy to me that residents of public housing are still expected to pay their rent when so many New Yorkers can’t even work.”

TRENDING: China Asks State Sen To Push Communist Resolution, Gets Nasty Surprise When He Rewrites It

He added that he “can’t offer much help by myself,” but “in the spirit and memory of my late grandmother, I’m paying one month’s rent for all 160 apartments in the NYCHA building she lived in.”

“I know that’s just a drop in the bucket,” the star wrote, adding that he hopes “the city has a better plan for debt forgiveness for all the people in public housing, AT THE VERY LEAST.”

According to The New York Times, Che is well-versed in New York City’s public housing life.

He was raised in a public housing complex in Manhattan’s Lower East Side, the outlet reported.

Earlier this month, Che announced that his grandmother passed away from the coronavirus.

“I’m doing ok, considering,” he wrote in a deleted Instagram post, according to People.

The actor was open about feeling the myriad of emotions that come with grief.

RELATED: This Neighborhood's Flash Mob Dance to 'Can't Stop the Feeling' is Spreading Joy All Over the Internet

“I’m obviously very hurt and angry that she had to go through all that pain alone. But I’m also happy that she’s not in pain anymore,” he said.

“And I also feel guilty for feeling happy,” he continued. “Basically the whole gamut of complex feelings everybody else has losing someone very close and special. I’m not unique. But it’s still scary.”

Gregory Russ, chair and CEO of the New York City Housing Authority, told the Times that Che’s kind act will help residents in need.

“It’s a very generous offer, and we really think it will be a benefit to those households in the building,” Russ said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Kim Davis
Contributor
A graduate of Grand Canyon University, Kim Davis has been writing for The Western Journal since 2015, focusing on lifestyle stories.
Kim Davis began writing for The Western Journal in 2015. Her primary topics cover family, faith, and women. She has experience as a copy editor for the online publication Thoughtful Women. Kim worked as an arts administrator for The Phoenix Symphony, writing music education curriculum and leading community engagement programs throughout the region. She holds a degree in music education from Grand Canyon University with a minor in eating tacos.
Birthplace
Page, Arizona
Education
Bachelor of Science in Music Education
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Lifestyle & Human Interest







After Grandmother's Death, Michael Che of 'SNL' Pays Rent for Entire Building Where She Lived
This Neighborhood's Flash Mob Dance to 'Can't Stop the Feeling' is Spreading Joy All Over the Internet
Anonymous Man Spends Over $82,000 on Gift Cards To Send to Every Resident in 1 Small Town
Mom Posts Heartwarming Note for Delivery Drivers on Door as Thank You for Helping Keep 'Daughter Alive'
Man Stands in Driveway with Microphone and Starts Singing Gospel Songs for Entire Neighborhood To Hear
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×