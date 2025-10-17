Hakeem Jeffries Goes Too Far with Vicious Personal Attack on Karoline Leavitt

President Donald Trump does not receive enough credit for his unique way of maintaining domestic peace.

Think about it: Democrats have gone bonkers, and Democratic leaders reflect that descent into collective madness. Yet Trump deals with Democrats in a way that allows us to laugh at them rather than taking them seriously.

For instance, speaking to reporters Friday morning at the Capitol, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries buttressed his characteristically dishonest and hyperbolic rhetoric by taking a personal swipe at White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt — a disheartening development, for sure, unless one chooses to join the president in simply laughing at Jeffries.

The minority leader’s comments included a moment of remarkable chutzpah.

“We’ve already seen a rise in political violence and hatred in America,” Jeffries said in a clip posted to the social media platform X.

Indeed we have, though the New York Democrat failed to identify leftist lunacy as the obvious source of that violence. Nor did he mention Democrats’ relentless charges of “Nazi” and “fascist” against Trump and his supporters. Instead — incredibly — Jeffries spent the next 30 seconds repeating those charges.

Then, having slandered “many of these” Republicans as swastika-loving racists, the minority leader took aim at Leavitt.

“You’ve got Karoline Leavitt, who’s sick; she’s out of control,” Jeffries said. “And I’m not sure whether she’s just demented, ignorant, a stone cold liar, or all of the above.”

Jeffries: “You’ve got Karoline Leavitt, who’s sick, she’s out of control. And I’m not sure if she’s just demented, ignorant, a stone cold liar, or all of the above. But the notion that an official WH spokesperson would say that the Democratic Party consists of ‘terrorists,… pic.twitter.com/RXqBFlsujY — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 17, 2025

Of course, Leavitt drew Jeffries’ ire simply for appearing on Fox News on Thursday and telling the truth about modern Democrats.

“The Democrat Party’s main constituency,” the press secretary said in a clip posted to X, “are made up of Hamas terrorists, illegal aliens, and violent criminals.”

Democrats are losing their minds over Karoline Leavitt calling it them out… The Democrat party’s main constituency, are made up of Hamas terrorists, Illegal aliens and violent criminals Prove her wrong…. Hit that like button if you agree with every word she said pic.twitter.com/MaFHKiwyW5 — @Chicago1Ray 🇺🇸 (@Chicago1Ray) October 17, 2025

Needless to say, no honest person would refute Leavitt’s assessment of Democrats’ priorities. From leadership to the rank-and-file, members of that loathsome party do indeed fight for terrorists, illegal aliens, and criminals, thereby thumbing their noses at law-abiding American citizens.

Moreover, thousands of leftists celebrated last month’s assassination of conservative Christian icon Charlie Kirk. And those who did not openly celebrate it either joked about it or effectively justified it through slanderous lies about Kirk.

Conservatives, therefore, will not endure a moral lecture from the likes of Jeffries.

Happily, thanks in part to Trump, we have no need to take that hyperbolic windbag seriously.

After all, during the ongoing federal government shutdown, the president has rendered Jeffries a laughingstock by posting on social media hilarious memes of the minority leader and other Democrats wearing sombreros to signify their willingness to shut down the government for the sake of providing health care to illegal aliens.

Now, one can barely contain one’s laughter at the mere sight of Jeffries taking himself seriously. And laughter is far preferable to the alternative.

