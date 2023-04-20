Heartbreaking Update on College Football Coach Hit by Truck - His Life Will Never Be the Same

New details have emerged regarding the extensive injuries Dartmouth University head football coach Eugene “Buddy” Teevens suffered when struck last month by a vehicle while riding his bicycle in Florida.

Teevens suffered a spinal cord accident in the crash and his right leg had to be amputated, according to a statement released Tuesday by Teevens’ wife Kirsten.

“We would like to thank everyone for the incredible outpouring of love and support for Buddy,” she wrote. “It has been nothing short of amazing and we are so grateful.

“As Buddy navigates through the healing of his injuries, he is experiencing many positive improvements.

“Unfortunately, as a result of the accident, Buddy’s right leg was amputated due to the severity of the injury. He is alert and communicating with us and ready for transfer to a premier rehab facility to continue healing.

“Spinal cord injuries are challenging, and if anybody is up for the challenge, it is Buddy.

“We appreciate your continued respect of our privacy as we navigate this ongoing recovery process as a family.”

The Valley News had reported last month that Teevens, 66, was injured March 16 while bicycling home from having dinner at a restaurant. He was struck by a pickup truck while trying to cross State Road A1A in St. Augustine, sustaining injuries described as “critical.”

The news outlet quoted a Florida Highway Patrol report that said the coach’s bicycle was not equipped with lights and that he was “not in a crosswalk or designated crossing area.” Teevens was not wearing a helmet, according to the report.

Fox News called Teevens Dartmouth’s “all-time winningest coach,” with a 117-101-2 record. His Ivy League record is 83-70-1.

He has been a Division I head football coach for more than 30 years, including 23 at Dartmouth.

“Teevens first coached the Big Green from 1987 through 1991, sharing the Ivy League title in 1990 and winning it outright the following year,” the school reported in an earlier statement.

“After coaching at Tulane and Stanford, he returned to Dartmouth in 2005 and led the team to a share of the Ivy League crown in 2015, 2019 and 2021.”

Well-wishers have flooded social media with words of encouragement.

Thoughts and prayers are with Coach Teevens and his family. I have known Coach since I was 12 years old when I attended Tulane football camp. There is not a better man. https://t.co/e2ePBeGzoQ — Eli Manning (@EliManning) March 19, 2023

We are ALL with you, Coach! 🌿 — The Ivy League (@IvyLeague) April 19, 2023

