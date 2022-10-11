Hero Mother Brutally Mauled while Trying to Save Toddler and Baby from Family Dogs

The Bennard family from Shelby County, Tennessee, suffered a devastating blow Oct. 6 when their two dogs fatally attacked the family’s 2-year-old and 5-month-old.

The dogs, two pit bulls named Cheech and Mia, turned on Hollace Dean, 5 months old, and Lilly Jane, 2, for no discernable reason.







Mom Kirstie Jane Bennard, 30, gave her all to protect her children, using herself as a shield to try to protect Lilly Jane and receiving countless lacerations in the process, according to USA Today.

Despite her sacrifice and efforts during the horrific 10-minute onslaught, the Bennards lost both their precious babies and Kirstie was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The two dogs had been with the family for eight years and had never shown any signs of aggression, according to the report.

Friends and family have been shocked by the incident, saying the dogs had never given any sign they’d be capable of such an atrocity (though many people have said being a pit bull is sign enough).

“I can promise you those children were her world, and if there was any inkling of danger, she would have never had those dogs near her kids,” Kelsey Canfield, Kirstie’s best friend, told Fox News.

“Those children were everything to them, and they just have a really long journey ahead.”







The dogs were euthanized on Thursday, according to a tweet by the Shelby County Sheriff.

Jeff Gibson, uncle of the children’s father, Colby Bennard, has been keeping people apprised of the situation.

UPDATE: SCSO detectives report that the mother has been upgraded to stable condition at Regional One Health. The two pit bulls responsible for the attack were euthanized this afternoon by Memphis Animal Services. This is still an active, ongoing investigation. — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) October 6, 2022

“Just an update on my nephew and his wife,” he posted on Facebook on Oct. 6. “As of yet there are no funeral arrangements for the kids. Kirstey is still in the hospital with an uncountable amount of stitches and bite marks over her entire body including her face. Both arms and legs are bandaged/wrapped up completely.

“As of now it looks like there isn’t any permanent damage other than a heart that will never heal.

“Kirstey is a f—–g hero! This attack lasted over 10 minutes and she never gave up trying to save these babies. Now all of us, family and friends, have to rally around both of them and show them how much they are loved. I don’t know if there can be a healing process but hopefully we can ALL find a way to cope with this tragedy.”

A GoFundMe was set up for the Bennards by Debbie Harvey, a friend of Hollace and Lilly’s grandma. People who are heartbroken for the family and looking for some way to support them have donated more than $100,000 to the couple.

Kirstie’s condition is now stable, but her healing has only just begun. In the face of such an unspeakable tragedy, friends and family are requesting continued support in the form of prayer.

“Our goal has been reached and the family loves each and every one of you,” Harvey wrote in a GoFundMe update.

“Please continue to share to add to this very worthy cause. Let’s blow this out of the water!!! Your love and generosity has not gone unnoticed. I thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the kind words, prayers, and donations.

“Colby’s dad is just amazed how generous everyone is. Thank you again. May God bless each and every one that donated. Those unable to donate please continue to pray for this family. That’s the best thing we can all do for them each and every day.”

