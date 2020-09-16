Mina Starsiak Hawk of HGTV’s “Good Bones” fame and her husband, Steve Hawk, welcomed a beautiful baby girl into their arms and lives this week.

“She’s here!” Starsiak Hawk posted on social media. “Charlotte Drew Hawk.”

The announcement came as a surprise to some, as many fans and followers expected the special delivery to be another boy. While the couple had not said what the gender of the child was throughout the pregnancy, they referred to their baby as “Charlie,” spurring many to speculate the bundle of joy must be a boy.

But photos and the official announcement left no room for doubt.

The happy parents of one son, Jack, and now one daughter are delighted with their little family.

“She’s here! And she’s perfect!” the couple told People. “We are just obsessed with our little family and can’t wait for Jack to be the best big brother to sweet Charlie.”

Charlotte was born Wednesday at 10:14 a.m. via cesarean section. She measured in at 18.5 inches long and 7 pounds, 6 ounces.

According to IMDb, it was fostering her younger sister’s daughter that really started Starsiak Hawk, 35, and her 38-year-old husband thinking about children of her own.

The couple, married since June 2016, had their son in August 2018, but adding to their number proved to be more difficult than they had anticipated.

Starsiak Hawk went through multiple fertility treatments after experiencing secondary infertility. They found success somewhat unexpectedly earlier this year when they decided to go with a new doctor.

“We wanted to try one more time,” she said. “And then I think we both would have been OK and settled with being done, but the one more time worked.”

On Jan. 2, they met with Carmel, Indiana-based Dr. Robert Colver, who looked at Starsiak Hawk’s charts and suggested natural intrauterine insemination.

“It’s a fancy word for the turkey-baster method, and I didn’t expect it to work,” she said.

But it did work — and it surprised them both when Starsiak Hawk took a pregnancy test and it came back positive.

“There were so many happy tears,” she recalled. “We are incredibly lucky.”

“When I told [Steve] I was pregnant with Jack, he just started crying. When I told him I was pregnant this time, it was shock.”

It’s only fair, then, that the world got a little taste of that shock and joy finding out “Charlie” was a girl.

All the best to mom, baby and family as they recover and settle into their new normal.

