Login
SECTIONS
Lifestyle
P Share Print

HGTV Star Gives Birth: See First Photos Here

Mina Starsiak Hawk is seen with her mother and "Good Bones" co-star, Karen Laine.Michael Kovac / Getty ImagesMina Starsiak Hawk is seen with her mother and "Good Bones" co-star, Karen Laine. Starsiak Hawk gave birth to daughter Charlotte this week. (Michael Kovac / Getty Images)

By Amanda Thomason
Published September 16, 2020 at 2:18pm
P Share Print

Mina Starsiak Hawk of HGTV’s “Good Bones” fame and her husband, Steve Hawk, welcomed a beautiful baby girl into their arms and lives this week.

“She’s here!” Starsiak Hawk posted on social media. “Charlotte Drew Hawk.”

The announcement came as a surprise to some, as many fans and followers expected the special delivery to be another boy. While the couple had not said what the gender of the child was throughout the pregnancy, they referred to their baby as “Charlie,” spurring many to speculate the bundle of joy must be a boy.

But photos and the official announcement left no room for doubt.

TRENDING: Clinton Humiliated When Claim Trump Should 'Care Whether His Fellow Americans Live or Die' Backfires

The happy parents of one son, Jack, and now one daughter are delighted with their little family.

“She’s here! And she’s perfect!” the couple told People. “We are just obsessed with our little family and can’t wait for Jack to be the best big brother to sweet Charlie.”

Charlotte was born Wednesday at 10:14 a.m. via cesarean section. She measured in at 18.5 inches long and 7 pounds, 6 ounces.

According to IMDb, it was fostering her younger sister’s daughter that really started Starsiak Hawk, 35, and her 38-year-old husband thinking about children of her own.

The couple, married since June 2016, had their son in August 2018, but adding to their number proved to be more difficult than they had anticipated.

Starsiak Hawk went through multiple fertility treatments after experiencing secondary infertility. They found success somewhat unexpectedly earlier this year when they decided to go with a new doctor.

“We wanted to try one more time,” she said. “And then I think we both would have been OK and settled with being done, but the one more time worked.”

RELATED: Watch: Hero Officer Saves Infant Locked Inside Hot SUV

On Jan. 2, they met with Carmel, Indiana-based Dr. Robert Colver, who looked at Starsiak Hawk’s charts and suggested natural intrauterine insemination.

“It’s a fancy word for the turkey-baster method, and I didn’t expect it to work,” she said.

But it did work — and it surprised them both when Starsiak Hawk took a pregnancy test and it came back positive.

“There were so many happy tears,” she recalled. “We are incredibly lucky.”

“When I told [Steve] I was pregnant with Jack, he just started crying. When I told him I was pregnant this time, it was shock.”

It’s only fair, then, that the world got a little taste of that shock and joy finding out “Charlie” was a girl.

All the best to mom, baby and family as they recover and settle into their new normal.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking







HGTV Star Gives Birth: See First Photos Here
Watch: Hero Officer Saves Infant Locked Inside Hot SUV
Actress Sei Ashina Found Dead at Age 36
Brave Teen Chases Down Burning SUV To Save Life of Mother and Her Three Children Inside
Actor Ryan O'Neal Reunites with Daughter Tatum and Grandchildren for First Time in 17 Years
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×