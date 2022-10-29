Jesse Watters: Dems So Desperate in AZ They're 'Pushing Fake News' About Katie Hobbs Burglary to Smear Kari Lake

It didn’t take long after someone burgled the headquarters of Arizona Democratic gubernatorial nominee Katie Hobbs for the spin to start.

Sure, as The Daily Caller noted, police said the Tuesday break-in was a “commercial burglary.” That didn’t stop Hobbs or the Arizona Democratic Party from implying something Watergate-like was afoot and blaming GOP nominee Kari Lake.

“Let’s be clear: for nearly two years Kari Lake and her allies have been spreading dangerous misinformation and inciting threats against anyone they see fit,” Hobbs said in a statement. “The threats against Arizonans attempting to exercise their constitutional rights and their attacks on elected officials are the direct result of a concerted campaign of lies and intimidation.”

There’s absolutely no evidence cited in the statement, either of the incitement of threats or that Lake’s team had any involvement in the burglary. Nor was there any proof, as the Arizona Democratic Party said in their tweet, that “this is a direct result of Kari Lake and fringe Republicans spreading lies and hate and inciting violence.”

Unfortunately, Katie and so many other elected officials are victims of threats and intimidation tactics like this. Make no mistake — this is a direct result of Kari Lake and fringe Republicans spreading lies and hate and inciting violence — and it is despicable. https://t.co/NzUkHGHx3W — Arizona Democratic Party (@azdemparty) October 27, 2022

Well, there’s been an arrest in the case, and here’s a shocker: It was a guy who was already being held for another burglary. (Which was apparently apolitical.)

As Fox News’ Jesse Watters noted on his Friday show, the whole debacle was evidence that Democrats are so panicked about the midterms in general, and the Lake-Hobbs race in particular, that they were “pushing fake news” about the break-in.

“This week, Democrats and the media made it seem like something really terrible had happened in Arizona. Watergate 2.0,” Watters said. “Democrat candidate for governor, Katie Hobbs, had a break-in at her campaign office and she suggested that her opponent, Kari Lake, had something to do with it.

“Now, from the beginning, our team was skeptical. Things didn’t feel right, but before we got too far ahead of ourselves, we had to get the facts. Well, we did, and it turns out we were right.”



According to The Arizona Republic, the suspect is Daniel Mota Dos Reis, a man who was arrested on Wednesday morning for another commercial burglary.

After an officer saw images of the suspect in the Hobbs break-in on the Wednesday night news, he alerted the jail. Police then re-arrested him.

Quelle surprise, this isn’t his introduction to the legal system: “Court records show that he has had previous run-ins for attempted third degree trespass in 2021, interfering with a judicial procedure and speeding,” the Arizona Mirror reported. “His cases for trespassing and interfering with a judicial procedure were dismissed.”

“Kari Lake had nothing to do with it,” Watters said on his Friday show. “It was just an attempt to smear her before the election. Hobbs constructed the narrative and the media, of course, ran with it.”

You don’t even need to ask why: “Democrats are pushing fake news because they know they are about to take a beating in the midterms,” Watters said. “They are panicking. And they will do anything to turn things around.”

It’s not working. The latest poll in the race, from InsiderAdvantage/KSAZ-TV, showed Lake with a 54 percent to 43 percent lead over Hobbs; a poll from InsiderAdvantage earlier this month only had Lake up by 3 percentage points, making this an 8 percentage point jump.

And the arrest of a suspect with no political motivation doesn’t help things, either.

“While I’m meeting with police officers and firefighters working to make sure that our state is safe, she’s pulling stunts,” Lake said. “And you guys are falling hook, line and sinker.”

“You’ve got to do better, guys,” she added. “You’re taking completely bogus stories and you’re running with it. It’s absolute fake news.”

Nobody’s going to “do better” here, alas. However, at least the polls seem to indicate Arizonans can smell the desperation — and will hopefully vote accordingly.

