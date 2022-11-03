Parler Share
First Lady of the United States Jill Biden is seen during the singing of "God Bless America" in Game Four of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday in Philadelphia.
First Lady of the United States Jill Biden is seen during the singing of "God Bless America" in Game Four of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday in Philadelphia. (Tim Nwachukwu / Getty Images)

Curse of the Jillbino: Did Jill Biden Curse the Phillies After Historic World Series Loss?

 By Bryan Chai  November 3, 2022 at 4:48pm
The Curse of the Bambino is a reference to when the Red Sox effectively didn’t want Babe Ruth and traded him for pennies on the dollar in 1920.

That curse ended in 2004 when the Red Sox won their first World Series since that fateful trade.

The Philadelphia Phillies are going to have to win the whole World Series to convince people that they’re not cursed after a putrid performance in a 5-0 Game 4 loss to the Houston Astros on Wednesday.

Why might some think the Phillies are cursed? There’s an argument to be made that First Lady Jill Biden is the root cause.

First, let’s backtrack to the historic loss itself.

The Phillies became just the second team to ever go hitless in a World Series game. The only other team to suffer such an indignity doesn’t even technically exist anymore: The Brooklyn Dodgers, who were actually on the wrong end of a perfect game from Yankees pitcher Don Larsen in Game 5 of the 1956 World Series.

Of historic note, Larsen pitched that entire game. The Astros held the Phillies hitless and struck out 14 using four different pitchers.

Given that, the Phillies were the first team to go hitless against multiple pitchers in a World Series game. A truly ignominious feat indeed.

So, we’ve established that the Phillies were on the wrong end of history. But aside from the typical changes you see game-to-game in any sport, what set this loss apart aside from its historic nature of it?

Are you watching the World Series?

Jill Biden was there.

Now, to be completely fair, Biden was at the game for a noble cause, wanting to raise awareness for cancer.

But it was a mild shock that Biden would publicly show face at another Philadelphia event after she faced the wrath of Philadelphians at an Eagles game:

Lest anyone forget, Philadelphia fans are probably most known for pelting Santa Claus with snowballs.

For Biden to show her face again after the Philly faithful so vociferously rejected her, you’re just asking for something strange and wild to happen.

And something strange and wild did happen. For Philadelphia, who had just won their last game 7-0 to take a 2-1 series lead, to have their bats go completely anemic in a matter of a day? That’s bizarre, period.

Fortunately for Philly fans, it does not appear that Jill Biden will be in attendance for the crucial Game 5 of the World Series.

Conversation