A source close to Paramount’s smash hit Western “Yellowstone” claims the TV drama will end after its fifth and current season amid an ego dispute between actor Kevin Costner and showrunner Taylor Sheridan.

The New York Post spoke to multiple people close to the show, and its stars and reported “Yellowstone” will come to an abrupt conclusion after the second half of this season.

Season Five debuted eight episodes beginning last November and has been on its midseason break since January. But the remaining six episodes have not yet been filmed.

One source told the Post scheduling is behind in part due to friction between Costner and Sheridan.

“It’s the same as with any showrunner and big star — there’s respect, but there’s friction,” the person said.

Per someone close to Sheridan, the 52-year-old is feeling egotistic after having experienced success later in his career.

The Post also spoke to someone described as a “highly-placed Hollywood source” close to Sheridan and reported “there is an element of ego at play” in the show’s reported coming demise.

“Taylor is the star of his show,” the source said. “He’s the most important person on all of his shows.”

Reports of friction between the pair began to leak not long after the show’s current season went on hiatus on New Year’s Day.

Sheridan has reportedly not yet finished scripts for the final six episodes, which a person described as a “production source” close to the show said will likely be its swan song.

“We’re hoping it will be worked out. It’s too big a show for things not to be worked out,” the source said.

The person added, “Hopefully Kevin will return for the remaining episodes if everyone works together, but it looks like ‘Yellowstone’ will end after this season.”

According to the report, Costner has expressed frustration with Sheridan, who has not accommodated his busy schedule.

A source close to Costner said the actor has been ready and willing to get back to work — but Sheridan has given him nothing to work with.

“Kevin’s been extremely cooperative with working with Taylor and his production company, 101 Studios. They were supposed to shoot the second chapter of Season 5 late last year, but they just didn’t have the scripts,” the person said.

“Taylor is overburdened, and Kevin made himself available at the beginning of the year, but again, nothing was ready,” the source concluded. “Kevin had already committed to making his other movies. He had given the producers his schedule.”

More than 12 million people tuned in to the debut of Season Five of “Yellowstone” as the show and its spinoffs have resonated with people across the country — including many conservatives.

“Yellowstone” is set in Montana, where Costner stars as a stoic, no-nonsense rancher and the patriarch of the Dutton family.

