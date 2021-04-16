In another sickening example of how the Biden administration’s lax immigration policies have promoted child abuse, a human smuggler was caught on video dropping a toddler from the top of an 18-foot wall during an illegal border crossing.

The harrowing video was shared Tuesday by San Diego Border Patrol Chief Agent Aaron Heitke.

“Sunday, #BorderPatrol agents witnessed a smuggler drop a two-year-old child from atop the 18-foot-high border wall into the arms of the child’s father,” he tweeted.

“This event could have been catastrophic. Luckily, the child was not injured.”

Sunday, #BorderPatrol agents witnessed a smuggler drop a two-year-old child from atop the 18-foot-high border wall into the arms of the child’s father. This event could have been catastrophic. Luckily, the child was not injured. pic.twitter.com/5uDEtbs8NW — Chief Patrol Agent Aaron M. Heitke (@USBPChiefSDC) April 14, 2021

This is the latest in a disturbing series of incidents where smugglers have dumped off small children at the border like trash bags.

Earlier this month, a human trafficker threw two little girls over a 14-foot wall in New Mexico and abandoned them in the desert — full of rattlesnakes and other wild animals — in the middle of the night. Fortunately, the children were rescued by Border Patrol officials.

And just last week, Border Patrol agents in California rescued two unaccompanied children, ages 5 and 6, who had been abandoned at the border by smugglers.

Officials say using children as decoys is a common tactic employed by smugglers to distract Border Patrol officials in order to enable large groups of illegal aliens to sneak into the U.S. undetected.

“While the Border Patrol agents are distracted providing humanitarian care, drugs and criminal aliens are just pouring through wide-open, unmonitored, unsecured areas,” former acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan told Fox News.

On Twitter, open-borders liberals point to these incidents to disingenuously claim that “walls don’t work.”

In reality, the short, wooden fences that the smugglers scaled were not constructed by the Trump administration; they were there before.

Former President Donald Trump constructed 450 miles of steel bollards standing 30 feet high before leaving office.

Numerous officials have said Trump’s wall worked to dramatically slash illegal border crossings.

This Administration has implemented critical policies and reached important agreements with our partners in Mexico, El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala that have resulted in the fifth consecutive month of reduced apprehensions on the Southwest border. https://t.co/0RT76QqGNn — CBP Mark Morgan (@CBPMarkMorgan) November 15, 2019

When the Biden administration abruptly halted wall construction in January, the haphazard work stoppage left gaping holes at the border.

That’s when the daily surge of migrant caravans skyrocketed to record levels.

Illegal border crossings skyrocketed in February. I wonder what changed?? pic.twitter.com/3iGs7stBrb — Real Developments (@pdubdev) April 8, 2021

As a result of President Joe Biden’s irresponsible rhetoric and lax policies, almost 170,000 illegal aliens surged the border in March, setting a 20-year high.

Despite this and the mounting uproar over the squalid conditions at migrant detention centers, neither Biden nor Vice President Kamala Harris has visited the border. Why?

At this rate, one analyst projects that an unprecedented 1.2 million illegal aliens will flood the United States this year — in the middle of a pandemic, a recession and media-stoked race wars.

