Within hours of the guilty verdict being rendered in former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin’s case, rioting broke out in Portland, Oregon, where crowds smashed in windows and violent agitators surrounded and assaulted a police officer.

The Oregonian on Wednesday tweeted a video of the assault on an officer as part of its larger coverage of the riot that broke out after the conviction of Chauvin.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language and violence that some viewers may find offensive or disturbing.

VIDEO: An officer and protester engage in a heated confrontation. Another officer arrives on a bicycle, pushing another nearby protester. That protester then punched the first officer, and police piled on the person who threw the punch in flurry of physical confrontation. pic.twitter.com/ZpZSFClwJV — The Oregonian (@Oregonian) April 21, 2021

It was just the latest in Portland’s year of terror at the hands of anarchist mobs, and there is little sign that justice will visit the city any time soon.

Randy Gray, 36, was arrested on a felony charge of assaulting a police officer and four misdemeanors including assault, harassment, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.

But he was released on bail the following day, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

Randy Gray, 36, was recorded on video sucker-punching a @PortlandPolice officer in the face at the BLM-Antifa riot celebrating the Chauvin conviction. He’s charged w/felony assault on an officer, 4th-degree assault & much more. He was quickly bailed out. https://t.co/sqojYsBRzV pic.twitter.com/Sdsl0iVUI1 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 21, 2021

It is unclear who paid Gray’s bail, though it might have been the Portland Protest Bail Fund, which has raised more than $1.3 million over the last year to continually pay bail for violent agitators and anti-police criminals.

For a year now, Portland businesses have shuttered their doors and windows, and the once-quaint city’s streets have become markedly unsafe.

It is a tragic but unsurprising turn of events for the Rose City following a long series of horrifically inept policies by municipal and state leadership.

The Portland City Council voted to cut police funding by nearly $16 million last year but is now scrambling to add money back to the budget following a skyrocketing number of homicides.

2020 marked a 27-year high in homicides for the city, according to KGW-TV in Portland, and 2021 is on track to double that number, according to Willamette Week.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler has been roundly condemned from every political corner for his do-nothing approach to the explosion of violence but nevertheless was re-elected in November, given that his only opponent was an avowed member of antifa.

This week’s violence following the conviction of Chauvin is evidence enough that the rioting in Portland is not, and has never been, about racial justice or police brutality. It is about exercising tyrannical violence for its own sake, plain and simple.

Journalist Andy Ngo shared a video of some of the latest damage, tweeting footage of windows that had been smashed out in “celebration” of the Chauvin verdict.

#Antifa smashed up another Starbucks in their Portland riot celebrating Chauvin’s murder conviction. Video by @jennytyoung: pic.twitter.com/xUEGfcoXvz — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 21, 2021

Chauvin was found guilty on all counts in the May 25 death of George Floyd. Whether that verdict was arrived at correctly or not is irrelevant to the domestic terrorists looting and pillaging their way through America.

Nothing will ever be enough for these anarchists save for the total freedom to commit violence on anyone they dislike at any time.

Should Portland take a stronger stance against rioting?

So long as local government fails to stand up to these masked thugs and support the protection of the common people, it is only a matter of time before cops walk off the job en masse.

Violent criminal agitators like those swelling the ranks of antifa do not care about justice.

They care about anarchy, violence and terror.

America would do well to realize that it is quickly approaching the point of no return in deciding whether to put this rabble down or to bend the knee to it.

