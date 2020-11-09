Login
House Democrats' Campaign Committee Chair Out After Election Debacle

Democratic Rep. Cheri Bustos speaks on the floor of the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on April 23, 2020.House Television / APDemocratic Rep. Cheri Bustos speaks on the floor of the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on April 23, 2020. (House Television / AP)

By The Associated Press
Published November 9, 2020 at 1:48pm
The chairwoman of House Democrats’ campaign committee said Monday she won’t seek the post again for the next Congress.

Democratic Illinois Rep. Cheri Bustos’ decision comes after her party unexpectedly lost seats in last week’s elections.

That has left Democrats upset and divided over why that happened in a campaign in which the party’s candidates widely outraised Republicans in many races.

Even before her announcement, several Democrats said privately that Bustos would have little support to retain her post, which is an elective position chosen by House Democrats.

In a written statement, Bustos said her committee had achieved its “primary objective” of keeping House control.

She said that with Joe Biden in the White House, she would focus on “exciting legislative possibilities in the years to come.”

Both parties and nonpartisan political analysts expected Democrats to pad the size of this year’s majority by perhaps 15 seats.

While they are on track to retain House control, they are all but certain to lose seats, leaving them a narrower hold on the chamber.

Bustos, a four-term lawmaker, narrowly won her own re-election in a district she won by 24 percentage points two years ago.

Her win came after an eleventh-hour $1 million in expenditures for her by the House Majority PAC, which was resented by some Democrats.

That committee is aligned with House Democratic leaders.

By Monday afternoon, Democrats had lost seven House incumbents without defeating a single GOP representative.

While Democrats were still expected to retain a majority, it seemed certain to be smaller than this years.

Their only gains were three GOP-held, open districts from which Republican lawmakers are retiring.

House Democrats currently have a 232-197 advantage, plus one independent and five vacancies.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
