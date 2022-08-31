House Republicans Take Aim at Klaus Schwab's WEF by Introducing 'Defund Davos Act'

Three House Republican representatives introduced the “Defund Davos Act” last week, which would prevent U.S. tax dollars from supporting the World Economic Forum.

The WEF, founded by German economist Klaus Schwab, sees itself as an organization of world leaders, which intends “to catalyze and integrate global, regional and industry transformation processes as the trusted partner of our Members and constituents.”

It holds an annual conference in the posh ski town of Davos, Switzerland.

H.R. 8748, sponsored by Reps. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, Tom Tiffany of Wisconsin, and Lauren Boebert of Colorado simply states, “No funds available to the Department of State, the United States Agency for International Development or any other department or agency may be used to provide funding for the World Economic Forum.”

Many of the WEF’s proposals center on addressing climate change.

Biden administration Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry attended this year’s Davos summit in May.

“I am absolutely convinced we will get to a low carbon, no carbon economy on this planet. I cannot tell you I am convinced that we will get there in time.,” Kerry said.

“That we will do what the scientists told us we must do four years ago,” he continued, “which was reduce by 45 percent minimum over the next 12 years.”

Also at the conference, J. Michael Evans, the Canadian CEO of Chinese Communist-owned Alibaba, discussed the development of an “individual carbon footprint tracker” that would allow an unprecedented level of surveillance on “consumers.”

The WEF has called for “The Great Reset” coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As we enter a unique window of opportunity to shape the recovery, this initiative will offer insights to help inform all those determining the future state of global relations, the direction of national economies, the priorities of societies, the nature of business models and the management of a global commons,” the WEF website said.

“Drawing from the vision and vast expertise of the leaders engaged across the Forum’s communities, the Great Reset initiative has a set of dimensions to build a new social contract that honors the dignity of every human being.”

A policy paper published by the WEF wants all humans to have a digital identity to help facilitate this new world restructure.

“To ignite the spark of commercial and humanitarian progress, every person should have a unique digital identity, so that they have full access to the digital world in the economic, social and political realm,” the paper said.

The writers touted the benefits of a national ID system that ultimately can be crafted into one used throughout the world.

“Such a system would streamline the delivery of services and payments, and massively increase financial inclusion. But getting the technology right is difficult,” the paper said.

“With digital ID in place, digital banking can become ubiquitous. In this paradigm, payments, credit, savings and other banking services can be handled in far-flung corners of the planet, cheaply and at the swipe of a button.”

Podcast host Joe Rogan and his guest Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers took a shot at the WEF in an episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” that was published Saturday.

“You will own nothing and be happy.” Joe Rogan and Aaron Rodgers mock the insanity of the World Economic Forum. pic.twitter.com/qTehIAxO2v — Sean Fracek (@seanfracek) August 27, 2022

Rogan appeared to reference a statement tweeted by the WEF in 2016 from Ida Auken, a member of the Danish Parliament.

“Welcome to 2030. I own nothing, have no privacy, and life has never been better,” she is quoted as saying.

Welcome to 2030. I own nothing, have no privacy, and life has never been better @IdaAuken https://t.co/6BKymvbKB5 pic.twitter.com/YJjAkw8skS — World Economic Forum (@wef) December 12, 2016

Rogan responded, “Just imagine saying that to people because that doesn’t even make any sense, because someone’s going to own these things. So who owns it? The state?”

“Whenever I reach a point where I think that I really don’t given any f****,” Rodgers replied, “then I think about the World Economic Forum.”

“Nothing to see here. Just, you know, the world leaders talking policy for the entire world. Nothing to worry about,” Rodgers continued.

Reuters fact-checked the claim the WEF wants people to own nothing and concluded, “The World Economic Forum does not have a stated goal to have people ‘own nothing and be happy’ by 2030.

“Its Agenda 2030 framework outlines an aim to ensure all people have access to ownership and control over land and other forms of property.”

