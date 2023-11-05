Share
Sports
Commentary

How Much Should a Man Cry? Viral Clip of Sobbing College Football Superstar Sparks Debate

 By Bryan Chai  November 5, 2023 at 4:31pm
Share

A viral clip of University of Southern California standout quarterback Caleb Williams has sparked a debate over whether his emotional response to a tough loss was the appropriate response.

To wit, Williams, last year’s Heisman trophy winner, was seen visibly distraught and crying with his family after a tough 52-42 home loss to the 5th-ranked Washington Huskies.

Williams, who played fine in the game, saw his team lose for the third time in the last four games and seemed downright fed up with it after Saturday’s game.

ESPN college football analyst and former NFL star Robert Griffin III took to X to share a video of the tender moment, calling it something that will “BREAK YOUR HEART.”

Trending:
Docs Reveal Where Adam Schiff Has Been Living for Past 2 Decades - It's Not California

“Watching Caleb Williams sobbing with his family after losing the game will BREAK YOUR HEART,” Griffin posted. “This young man pours his heart out for his team EVERY TIME he plays.”

Griffin felt that Williams, largely considered to be the top pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, only buttressed his draft stock with the emotional response.

“Any NFL team would be lucky to have him as their QB and this emotion shows how much this game means to him,” Griffin said.

If The Western Journal launched a podcast, would you subscribe?

Griffin’s video was promptly re-posted by conservative pundit and outspoken personality Jason Whitlock, who took a decidedly different view of the viral clip.

“Wow. I see it just the opposite. Undraftable,” Whitlock said on X.

A quick search on X for “Caleb Williams” shows that countless other people are as divided as Whitlock and Griffin are on that clip.

On the one hand, a number of comments mentioned how refreshing it was to see someone who was so passionate for what he did.

On the other hand, an equal number of comments called out Williams for being overly emotional and not handling a loss very well.

Related:
Bad News for NCAA as Judge Rules in College Sports Case

It’s a debate that will likely not reach any sort of equitable conclusion anytime soon. Some people will always think it’s okay for men to cry like that, others will say that men should only cry twice — at their father’s funeral and their mother’s funeral.

Who’s to say whose right?

But while that debate may not end anytime soon, Williams’ viral video clip does seem to be a point strongly in favor of a different age-old sports debate: If you’re a virtual lock to be a top NFL Draft pick, should you return to school if you still have eligibility left?

Those in favor of that will often argue that it’s completely the player’s prerogative and that it’s good for college football — all fair points.

Those against, however, typically argue one of two things:

  • You could get injured
  • You’re just giving scouts and critics more to pore over and nitpick you about

Given the way fans and critics alike have instantly analyzed and debated the video of a weeping Williams, that second bullet point seems inarguable.

An Urgent Note from Our Staff:

The Western Journal has been labeled “dangerous” simply because we have a biblical worldview and speak the truth about what is happening in America.

We refuse to let Big Tech and woke advertisers dictate the content we share with our community. We stand for truth. We stand for freedom. We stand with our readers.

We’re asking you to help us in this fight. We can’t do this without you.

Your donation directly helps fund our editorial team of writers and editors. Your support means we can continue to expose false narratives and defend traditional American values.

Please stand with us by donating today.

Thank you for your support!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




How Much Should a Man Cry? Viral Clip of Sobbing College Football Superstar Sparks Debate
High School Becomes Epicenter of Horrific AI-Made Pornographic Images Investigation
Actress Brooke Shields Suffers Grand Mal Seizure, Warns What She Drank Before Had Everything to Do With It
Antifa Punk Tries to Rally Muslims Against a Conservative - It Backfires Spectacularly When He Brings Up LGBT
Legendary MLB Manager Says Fans Became Spoiled, Helped Drive Him Into Retirement
See more...

Conversation