Huckabee Devastates Hollywood’s Stance on Guns in Charged Fox Interview

In the aftermath of last month’s Florida school shooting that left 17 people dead, tensions surrounding gun rights and the Second Amendment have been on the rise throughout the U.S.

On Sunday, former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee added his opinion to the debate, pointing out what he believes is the obvious problem when it comes to the controversy surrounding the Second Amendment — and it has to do with Hollywood hypocrisy.

.@GovMikeHuckabee: "Tell me what would happen in Hollywood if you said, 'You can never show an AR-15, an M-16, a fully automatic or a semi-automatic, either one, onscreen again. You cannot show them onscreen.'… Would they accept a restriction of their 1st Amendment rights? No." pic.twitter.com/r8oeOUapKc — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 4, 2018

“Tell me what would happen in Hollywood if you said, ‘You can never show an AR-15, an M-16, a fully automatic or a semi-automatic, either one, onscreen again. You cannot show them onscreen.'” Huckabee told “Sunday Morning Futures” host Maria Bartiromo.

“Would they accept a restriction of their First Amendment rights? No.”

Huckabee’s insinuation that Hollywood is hypocritical drew a flurry of praise from some Twitter users.

I think the Governor is on to something. If it can't be in your gun rack, it can't be on film. — Bamafan in SC (@alabamafans2) March 4, 2018

We talk of mental illness and guns being the issue, but never address movies/TV showing excessive violence. Movies aren’t real?? Tell that to someone with mental issues. #guncontrolinhollywood — Kathy KKC (@64ue9_iTS) March 4, 2018

Others thought Huckabee may have been missing the point.

DC elites are becoming more and more incoherent. We have reasonable restrictions on our first amendment rights and we need reasonable restrictions on our second amendment rights. — John Jamotta (@JohnJamotta) March 4, 2018

Mike, I think you’re missing the point. The issue is the almost completely unrestricted access to semiautomatic weapons to the general public. IN REAL LIFE. — Milton Waddams (@m_waddams) March 4, 2018

Huckabee’s remarks came just days after President Donald Trump hosted a meeting Wednesday where he positioned himself as a buffer between the National Rifle Association and the lawmakers who are attempting to solve the issue of gun violence.

“They have great power over you people, they have less power over me,” Trump said during a bipartisan televised work session at the White House. “Some of you people are petrified of the NRA. You can’t be petrified of the NRA.”

As reported by U.S. News, the NRA has opposed numerous proposals by Congress to create a more “comprehensive” gun bill.

Trump explained that any future bill needs to be put together quickly in order to avoid more tragic mass shootings such as the one in Florida.

“It’s time. We’ve got to stop this nonsense. It’s time,” said Trump, who characterized himself as a supporter of both the NRA and the Second Amendment, adding that he felt there would be “no trouble” in getting lawmakers to agree on such a heated topic.

“It would be so beautiful to have one bill that everyone could support,” Trump said. “It’s time that a president stepped up.”

