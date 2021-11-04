Share
Virginia Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin takes the stage at a Tuesday rally in Chantilly, Virginia.
Virginia Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin takes the stage at a Tuesday rally in Chantilly, Virginia.

Humiliating Defeat for Democrats Gets Even Worse as Virginia Begins to Look Like a Clean Sweep at Every Level

 By Randy DeSoto  November 3, 2021 at 5:30pm
Virginia Republicans are on the verge of a clean sweep of not only the statewide offices of governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general but also control of the House of Delegates.

That reality cannot sit well for Democrats as they peer toward the 2022 midterms.

President Joe Biden won Virginia over former President Donald Trump by 10 percentage points just a year ago.

At the very top of the red wave in the Old Dominion was the governor’s race, where Glenn Youngkin upset former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe.

Next was U.S. Marine veteran Winsome Sears, who took the lieutenant governor’s race, becoming the first African-American woman elected to statewide office in the commonwealth’s history.

“In case you haven’t noticed, I am black, and I have been black all my life,” the Jamaican immigrant said in her victory speech. “But that’s not what this is about. What we are going to do is we are going to now be about the business of the commonwealth.”

GOP candidate Jason Miyares won the attorney general’s contest over Democrat Mark Herring, who was seeking a third term in the top law enforcement job.

Miyares is the son of a Cuban immigrant and will be the first Latino to hold statewide office in Virginia.

“His mother escaped from communist Cuba in 1965, which he says instilled in him a love for freedom and democracy over socialism,” the Washington Examiner reported.

Finally, to complete the clean sweep, the Republicans must win the House of Delegates, which currently stands at 50 to 46 in their favor with four seats still undecided. So at the very least, the chamber will be evenly divided.

The GOP has picked up five seats so far in overcoming the Democrats’ 55 to 45 majority heading into the election.

Dave Wasserman, with the Cook Political Report, sees Republicans on track for a 52-48 majority when everything shakes out.

Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel is already claiming complete victory in Virginia.

“On top of a clean sweep of the three statewide offices in Virginia, Republicans have retaken the House of Delegates in another sound rejection of Biden and Democrat’s failed agenda. The red wave is here, and things are only going to get worse for Joe Biden and the Democrats come November 2022,” she said in a statement.

Wasserman forecast that if the GOP achieves the same percentage gains nationally from 2020 as it did in Virginia on Tuesday night, they would pick up 51 seats and therefore a strong majority in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Here’s hoping the red wave carries Republicans right back into control of Congress next year.

Nothing would be better than for the GOP to put a full stop to the radical agenda of Biden and the Democrats and start getting the nation back on track.

