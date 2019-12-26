SECTIONS
Lifestyle
Print

Husband Donates Kidney To Save Wife's Life on Christmas Eve

By Kim Davis
Published December 26, 2019 at 12:33pm
Print

A newlywed couple from Michigan is recovering from kidney transplant surgery after making the rare discovery that they were a perfect transplant match.

When Logan and Vanessa Bosselaar of Kentwood got married in September, they knew that Vanessa was in need of a kidney transplant.

The 24-year-old had been diagnosed with Stage 5 kidney disease, and her new husband had an inkling that he could be her perfect match in more ways than one.

TRENDING: Americans Send Resounding Rebuke to Gun-Grabbing Democrats in Virginia

While it is rare for married couples to be a perfect transplant match, Logan was eager to get tested, WOOD-TV in Grand Rapids reported.

His hunch was right, and soon, he and Vanessa were making all the necessary preparations for kidney transplant surgery.

Two weeks before the surgery, the couple had a setback: a frightening car collision on the way home from a doctor’s appointment. Their vehicle flipped and rolled four times, Logan told WOOD, but amazingly, the couple walked away with only minor injuries.

Would you donate an organ to a family member?

They recovered and were cleared for surgery as planned, which took place early on Christmas Eve.

“The fact that we were OK from our car accident and then to go in and have a successful surgery, that’s amazing,” Logan told WOOD.

His surgery was first, to remove his kidney, and then it was Vanessa’s turn.

“I got to see Vanessa when she rolled in,” Logan said. “She was pretty out of it, but it was just a relief to see her and know that she was OK.”

The newlyweds spent Christmas Day recovering, optimistic and hopeful about the future. Doctors told the couple the surgery had been a complete success.

RELATED: Mother Sobs as She Hugs Son She Hasn't Seen in 17 Years

The Bosselaars understand just how rare it is for spouses to be a perfect transplant match, saying that doctors and friends are continually surprised to hear their story.

“Everybody is always like, ‘What?'” Vanessa said. “They’re really surprised, shocked to hear it.”

But the couple is not surprised, believing their story is unfolding exactly the way it is supposed to.

“Everyone is like, ‘Woah that’s crazy’, but to us, it’s meant to be,” Logan said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Kim Davis
Contributor
A graduate of Grand Canyon University, Kim Davis has been writing for The Western Journal since 2015, focusing on lifestyle stories.
Kim Davis began writing for The Western Journal in 2015. Her primary topics cover family, faith, and women. She has experience as a copy editor for the online publication Thoughtful Women. Kim worked as an arts administrator for The Phoenix Symphony, writing music education curriculum and leading community engagement programs throughout the region. She holds a degree in music education from Grand Canyon University with a minor in eating tacos.
Birthplace
Page, Arizona
Education
Bachelor of Science in Music Education
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Lifestyle & Human Interest







Mother Sobs as She Hugs Son She Hasn't Seen in 17 Years
Husband Donates Kidney To Save Wife's Life on Christmas Eve
Remains of Special Forces Soldier Killed in Afghanistan Returned to US on Christmas Day
'It's a Wonderful Life' Child Star Karolyn Grimes Recalls Sweet Moment with Jimmy Stewart
Chain of Giving Started To Help Elderly Woman on Last $20 After Man Says He Found $500 Left at ATM
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×