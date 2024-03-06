One senseless murder by an illegal immigrant is a tragedy. When one becomes 10 and 10 grows to 60, it’s an orchestrated slaughter.

In 2021, illegal immigrants were convicted of the homicide or manslaughter of 60 people, according to Fox News. It was an ungodly 1,900 percent increase from the previous year. Guess who was in charge of border security.

And over the past few years, the numbers have continued to grow, with one more senseless death of an American citizen at the hands of an illegal immigrant taking place on Saturday — this time it was a police officer.

An illegal immigrant crashed his car into a Washington State Patrol trooper killing the officer, according to KCPQ. Investigators allege Raul Benitez Santana crashed his car into Trooper Christopher Gadd, who was just 27 years old.

Probable cause documents indicate Benitez Santana admitted to drinking and smoking weed before driving. Benitez Santana is being held on a charge of vehicular homicide on a $1 million bond, according to KIRO.

27-year-old State Patrol Trooper Christopher Gadd was recently kįlled in the state of Washington by an illegal named Raul Benitez Santana from Mexico. Gadd was parked on the side of the road when Santana, who’d been drinking and smoking, plowed into him. Secure the border. pic.twitter.com/Xnt79NOW5c — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 5, 2024

The accused killer is a citizen of Mexico. Seattle Enforcement and Removal Operations had an immigration detainer for Benitez Santana on file with the Snohomish County Jail, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

An immigration detainer is placed on an illegal immigrant arrested for criminal activity by local police. It is a request for local law enforcement to inform ICE before an illegal immigrant is released from custody. ICE then determines if the illegal immigrant can be deported.

Benitez Sanatna is no stranger to Washington law enforcement. According to KIRO, in 2013 he was caught driving with a suspended license. Later that year, he was charged with 40 grams or less marijuana possession and sentenced to 90 days in jail. Eighty-seven of those days were suspended.

In 2014, Benitez Santana was caught again driving with a suspended license and sentenced to 90 days in jail. This time, 85 days were suspended. He was then charged with domestic violence in King County in 2019.

This man obviously shouldn’t have been driving. He should have been in jail. And he should not have been in the country. If he had remained in Mexico where he belonged, Officer Gadd would be alive.

The suspect in the vehicular homicide of Washington State Patrol Trooper Christopher Gadd is a citizen of Mexico and is in the country illegally, according to an ICE spokesperson. https://t.co/AkK6S8EOEi — KIRO 7 (@KIRO7Seattle) March 5, 2024

Benitez Santana came to the U.S. illegally without admission or parole by an immigration officer, according to KCPQ. In other words, he was here illegally.

Officer Gadd leaves behind a wife, Cammryn Gadd, and young daughter, Kaelyn Gadd, and a fundraiser has been created to support his young family.

Murder isn’t the only crime being committed by illegal immigrants. In 2021, 1,178 assault and domestic violence crimes were attributed to illegal immigrants. That’s more than a 400 percent rise from the 208 just a year before, according to Fox. Illegal possession of or trafficking of drugs rose by a whopping 453 percent from 2020 to 2021 from 386 to 2,138. And driving under the influence convictions went from 364 in 2020 to 1,629 in 2021, a 347 percent increase.

Who was in charge of border security in 2021 when the outrageous rise in crimes committed by illegal immigrants came about? The Biden administration. That’s no coincidence. The Biden administration has engineered the border crisis in a feverish quest for power.

U.S. citizens are dying because of the Biden administration’s border policies. They are being beaten, robbed and poisoned in unprecedented numbers by illegal immigrants. How long will it be allowed to go on?

