Illegal Immigrant Suspect Arrested After Woman Is Carjacked and Killed in Broad Daylight

Perhaps affluent liberals will begin to recognize the danger now that it has reached their own communities.

Then again, that would require them to open their eyes, stop treating women like currency in a game of identity politics and start putting real American women first.

According to WTTG-TV in Washington, D.C., 21-year-old illegal immigrant Jose Aguilar-Martinez is being held without bond after allegedly carjacking and killing 54-year-old Melody Waldecker late Sunday morning at Towncenter Plaza in Sterling, Virginia.

During the brazen attack, Aguilar-Martinez allegedly hit Waldecker with her own car while fleeing the scene, according to police.

The D.C.-based Office of Enforcement and Removal Operations, a division of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, identified the suspect as an illegal immigrant from El Salvador.

According to the Northern Virginia-focused news outlet InsideNoVa, Waldecker hailed from Silver Spring, Maryland.

Aguilar-Martinez was charged with felony carjacking.







InsideNoVa described the suspect as someone “who most recently lived in Sterling.” Shamefully, it made no mention of his criminal entry into the United States.

Needless to say, powerful people do not want that part of the story reaching the public. Moreover, we have grown so accustomed to that kind of soft censorship that we have come to expect it.

Then again, perhaps the illegal immigration-related gaslighting from media outlets will finally begin to abate.

After all, the border crisis has now reached the nation’s most affluent community.

The town of Sterling is part of Loudoun County, Virginia. According to U.S. News & World Report, in 2023 Loudoun County ranked as America’s wealthiest county by median household income.

SAY HER NAME: Melody Waldecker A loving mother and grandmother who was kiIIed during a carjacking in Virginia. Jose Aguilar-Martinez, an illegal from El Salvador was arrested for the crime. He now has an immigration detainer. How many more innocent Americans need to die?! pic.twitter.com/1KYArnD694 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 30, 2024

In related news, President Joe Biden carried Loudoun County by 25 percentage points in the 2020 presidential election, per Politico.

Sadly, the Democratic Party’s affluent and hyper-liberal base voted for a man whose border policies allowed Aguilar-Martinez into the country.

Aside from stealing elections, those policies have no justification.

Of course, no honest Republican takes pleasure in laying responsibility for illegal immigrants’ crimes at the feet of Biden and his “border czar,” Vice President Kamala Harris.

In fact, we would prefer that Biden and Harris save American lives by closing the border. Then, we could focus on their many other defects.

Unfortunately, too many American women and girls have lost their lives, allegedly at the hands of violent illegal immigrants.

Thus, the next time affluent liberals congratulate themselves merely for supporting a category (“woman of color”) as their presidential candidate, we must remind them that real American women, including women in their own communities, have fallen prey to criminals who do not belong in America — and would not be in America, if not for those same affluent liberals.

