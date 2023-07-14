Share
Commentary
Elon Musk speaks during an event in Paris on June 16.
Commentary
Elon Musk speaks during an event in Paris on June 16. (Joel Saget - AFP / Getty Images)

Influencers Who Refused to Pay Elon Musk $8 a Month for Twitter Realize What They Just Missed Out On

 By Bryan Chai  July 14, 2023 at 12:47pm
Share

Good things come to those who wait — or are willing to part with $8 a month and create content on Twitter.

If you spend any time at all on the social media platform, you likely saw some notable influencers — of all political stripes — touting how much money Elon Musk just sent them as part of ad revenue sharing.

Case in point are two wildly divergent Twitter personalities: pro-Trump Benny Johnson and pro-Democrat Brian Krassenstein.

Trending:
Republican Lawmakers Uncover Email Chain That Shows 'Ultimate Purpose' of Hunter Biden's Burisma Role: Report

And as is evidenced by the above tweets, Musk isn’t exactly handing out Starbucks gift cards.

Johnson said he made a little under $10,000, while Krassenstein revealed he received more than double that with a little over $24,000.

Do you use Twitter?

It does appear that Musk is prioritizing engagement and reach regardless of political leanings, despite the establishment media whining about “far-right” influencers reaping the benefits.

Now, before anyone quits their 9 to 5 to become a Twitter influencer, it needs to be noted that Musk is not just randomly handing out money. There are very specific requirements to join Twitter’s ad revenue sharing program.

“They must be a verified user — meaning, they pay for a blue check mark or have been gifted one — have 5 million impressions, or views, on posts in each of the last three months, and have a Stripe account linked to their Twitter account,” Vox reported.

To be sure, the first and last steps aren’t particularly difficult for anyone to accomplish. The 5 million impressions three months in a row? That’s where the money is.

First, it’s worth pointing out that Johnson has 1.7 million followers and Krassenstein has over 750,000 followers. Those are mighty impressive numbers.

Related:
Watch: Biden Nearly Biffs It Going Up the Short Stairs of Air Force One - 'Holding On for Dear Life'

Second, it’s also worth pointing out the kind of content Johnson and Krassenstein specialize in. By being very partisan voices, their posts welcome debate and engagement.

Also, by being so very partisan, Johnson and Krassenstein get more than their share of hateful responses — responses that Twitter’s ad revenue algorithm takes into account.

Musk seemingly confirmed that:

So for most people, making a living by tweeting simply won’t be possible. (And if anyone has any sick ideas about turning a profit on Twitter by turning it into OnlyFans, no dice. Twitter rules specify that sexualized content cannot be monetized.)

But what about the influencers who left Twitter in some misguided protest against all things Musk?

Well, they can kick and scream and whine and complain as much as they want… but it looks like they’ll be missing out on ad revenue sharing. And that’s a humbling realization to wake up to, regardless of your net worth.

Yes, most people who have the clout to make money on Twitter probably won’t be missing $10,000, but that’s still an extra $10,000. (Or, if you will, an extra $120,000 a year — assuming these will be monthly payouts.)

Even if your net worth is at a point where six figures could pass for a clerical error on your paycheck, that sum of money is nothing to sneeze at, especially in this economy.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Influencers Who Refused to Pay Elon Musk $8 a Month for Twitter Realize What They Just Missed Out On
Hunter Biden's Attorney Sends Threatening Demand to Donald Trump
Bud Light Tries Another Desperate Comeback, But It Completely Blows Up in Its Face
Professor's Peer-Reviewed Paper on Adolescent Trans Trend Pulled Over LGBT Activists' Complaints
It's Not Just Cocaine: Secret Service Reveals Another Drug Was Found in Biden White House Twice Last Year
See more...

Conversation