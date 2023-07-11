'Zuck Is a ****' – Musk Lashes Out Against Zuckerberg Amid Launch of 'Twitter Killer' Threads App

Twitter owner Elon Musk called Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg a mean name on Twitter amid an ongoing feud between the Big Tech billionaires.

Zuckerberg’s recent launch of a new platform called Threads, which is designed to compete with Twitter, has sparked a war of words between the pair.

On Sunday, Musk responded to a screenshot that was posted of an exchange between the fast food chain Wendy’s and the Facebook founder.

“[H]ey @zuck, you should go to space just to really make him mad lol,” the account wrote.

Zuckerberg responded with a laughing emoji.

The account that shared the image wrote, “Elon: Protects free speech Zuck: Protects brand speech.”

WARNING: The following tweets contain language that might offend some readers.

Musk responded, “Zuck is a ****.”

Zuck is a cuck — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 9, 2023

The Twitter owner later returned to pitch an interesting contest between him and Zuckerberg.

I propose a literal dick measuring contest 📏 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 10, 2023

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has accused Zuckerberg of copying Twitter in his launch of Threads.

On Wednesday, Alex Spiro, a lawyer for Twitter, said the company was considering suing Meta due to “systematic, willful and unlawful misappropriation of Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property,” USA Today reported.

Throughout the weekend, Musk threw another shot at Zuckerberg and also made note that Meta’s newest platform is already said to be censoring conservatives:

!! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 10, 2023

Zuckerberg and Musk have also been rumored to be preparing for a cage match, as former MMA stars have lined up to offer to help train Musk.

Dana White, UFC president, said last month that the prospect of two of the world’s wealthiest people fighting in an octagon is very real and that he had spoken to both of them about it.

“Talked with Mark and Elon last night, both guys are absolutely dead serious about this,” White told TMZ Sports last month.

No match is currently scheduled.

