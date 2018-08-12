Interview Turns Brutal as Host Asks Omarosa Very Simple Questions from Her Book

In an interview on Friday, former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman contradicted a claim in her forthcoming book that she heard a tape of President Trump using the “n-word.”

Speaking with NPR, Manigault Newman insisted that she heard Trump utter the racial slur in an audio file recorded on the set of “The Apprentice.”

“Hearing it changed everything for me,” Manigault Newman told NPR host Rachel Martin.

“I heard the President of the United States use, not only the ‘n-word,’ but as Bill Pruitt described during that interview, other horrible things during the production of ‘The Apprentice,’” she continued. Pruitt is a former “Apprentice” producer who claimed before the 2016 election that tapes existed of Trump making racial comments about black people.

But as Martin noted in the interview, Manigault Newman wrote in her book, “Unhinged,” that she was merely told of the tape. She does not suggest in the tell-all that she has actually heard Trump’s voice.

In the book, due out Tuesday, Manigault Newman wrote that she spoke by phone about the tape to a person who she refuses to name.

“On this phone conversation, I was told exactly what Donald Trump said — yes, the N-word and others in a classic Trump-goes-nuclear rant — and when he’d said them,” she wrote.

“During production he was miked, and there is definitely an audio track.

“For over a year I’d been so afraid of hearing the specifics from someone who’d been in the room. Hearing the truth freed me from that fear. And only now that it’s gone, do I realize just how heavy it’s been.”

Martin pressed Manigault Newman on the discrepancy.

“Did you actually hear the tape?” she asked.

“I did,” Manigault Newman responded, adding: “Girl, did you read my book?”

Martin said that she had read the book and insisted that Manigault Newman’s account didn’t add up.

This is no minor detail. In Manigualt Newman’s telling, the alleged tape of Trump is, as NPR put it, “a core piece of the narrative.”

And for the liberal NPR to point out a problem like that with a Trump-hating book qualifies as brutal treatment for the kid-gloves-with-liberals public radio crowd. One sentence of NPR’s coverage of the interview is particularly damning:

“This discrepancy in her account of hearing the tape may cast doubt on other claims in the book, many of which are explosive.”

That might be putting it mildly, since the contradiction is not the only flaw in Manigault Newman’s book.

On Friday, GOP pollster Frank Luntz and George Conway, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, disputed bombshell allegations made by Manigault Newman.

Luntz disputed the book’s claim that he overheard Trump use the “n-word,” saying the allegation is “flat-out false.”

Manigault Newman responded on Twitter on Saturday morning, saying that former Trump campaign aide Katrina Pierson relayed to her that Luntz mentioned that he “had info about the n-word tape” during a conference call.

Conway, a lawyer who has openly criticized Trump, said that Manigault Newman’s claim that Trump called him a “f***ing Flip,” was “absurd all around.”

The White House also pushed back on Manigault Newman’s claim that Trump got into a heated argument with the White House’s chief usher over a tanning bed in the White House private residence.

A senior White House official told reporters that a tanning bed is not in the residence.

