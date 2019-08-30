Irate Lexus Driver Rams Police Car, Cops Immediately Swarm Him

A man seemingly aggravated over a potential ticket decided to pull an incredibly dangerous move, and ended up on the ground because of it.

Arosmar Vazquez was originally pulled over in New York on Wednesday for not wearing a seat belt, the New York Post reported. Things took a turn for the worse when officers asked for identification.

Instead of handing over his driver’s license, Vazquez instead decided to roll up his windows and blast his music. Police officers then radioed for backup.

Apparently tired of waiting, Vazquez took matters into his own hands and rammed a police vehicle with his Lexus.

Whatever Vasquez was trying to do, things didn’t work out in his favor. Officers instantly swarmed his car. Soon, a window was smashed and Vazquez was extracted without any further trouble.

Video of the encounter shows the law enforcement officers’ swift reaction.

Thanks to his decision to put lives in danger, Vazquez is now facing a lot more than a simple seat belt ticket.

Along with the original seat belt violation that he was unable to avoid, Vazquez was also charged with resisting arrest, obstruction, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

On top of those charges, he now needs at least one new window for his Lexus after police were forced to smash it to extract Vasquez.

He was also made to undergo a psychological evaluation at an area hospital thanks to his reckless behavior.

This potentially deadly encounter goes to show the dangers cops face on a daily basis. From handling irate drivers to stopping crazed gunmen, police officers are often society’s first line of defense.

Despite this, they are also the target of abuse in some areas.

NYPD officers recently have had insults, buckets of water and food hurled at them by residents of their city.

While some place the blame on inept leadership (their city is managed by Bill de Blasio, after all), a lack of respect for the law seems to be another probable cause.

When even a simple seat belt stop has the potential to turn into vehicular homicide, it’s undeniable that cops have a tough and stressful job. Thankfully, their superior training and quick wit often mean the difference between life and death.

