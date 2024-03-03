Israeli Intel Noticed Something Suspicious Before Hamas Attack - Should We Be Watching for the Same Pattern Here?
The Oct. 7 attacks on Israel were horrific for a multitude of reasons, leaving many to ponder how this was possible and how they might have been prevented.
We may not have an answer to the former, but, regarding the latter, a recent Israel Defense Forces report might have an answer — an answer that should put Americans on guard for a similar attack.
According to The Jerusalem Post, the IDF and Shin Bet — the Israeli Security Agency — released information on Monday showing that “dozens to hundreds of Hamas members activated Israeli SIM cards in the early morning hours of Oct. 7.”
IDF and Shin Bet noted these activations in real time, but, allegedly, they neglected to inform IDF Chief-of-Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi about the SIM card activation incident specifically, only that they thought this in conjunction with Hamas’ other actions, might be part of a drill.
Though such actions were possibly indicative of the upcoming Hamas invasion, it was assumed at the time that Hamas wouldn’t dare launch a full scale invasion.
Reasons cited were Israel’s superior military and firepower, as well as the technology that would (or at least, should) have warned Israel of an upcoming attack.
As we all know, that was not nearly enough to deter the attack on that particular, infamous day, and this recently released piece of evidence is incredibly suggestive.
Per a joint statement Monday, “Signs were received that suggested, among other things, that dozens of SIM cards which had been activated during previous incidents, were activated.”
Their activation was a sign of potential invasion that, unfortunately, neither Shin Bet nor IDF recognized for the threat it was, which is made even worse when one considers that some of these activations were for SIMs that had been active “during previous incidents.”
While right now it’s too late for Israel, what might this mean for, say, the United States?
It was clear that there were plenty of military aged men in Israel that flew under the radar when they crossed the border, whose presence was only detected, and then ultimately underestimated, when they activated their Israeli SIM cards.
Sound familiar?
The United States has had millions of undocumented migrants pouring over the border for years now, in absolutely astronomical numbers since Joe Biden took office.
Not only are many of those illegal immigrants members of gangs, drug dealers, and violent criminals of all stripes, but some of them fit the bill of the members of Hamas who devastated Israel on Oct. 7.
We have millions upon millions of people of unknown origin with unknown allegiances in this country, and many of them are likewise military-aged men.
Like Israel before Oct. 7, America seems ripe for exploitation and attack, especially considering how open the southern border has been for years.
The question is, will we avoid the mistakes that Israel made, or will we fall into the same trap, with the same disastrous consequences?
