Joe Biden Appears To Endorse $25 Minimum Wage for Renewable Energy Workers

While speaking to supporters at Keene State College in New Hampshire, former Vice President Joe Biden appeared to tell a woman that a $25 minimum wage for renewable energy workers would be included in his climate plan.

“What about $25 an hour minimum wage for renewable energy workers to move them out of fossil fuels?” the woman asked the Democratic presidential front runner.

“Sure, that’s what we are doing! Come on! Take a look at the fossil fuel plan we put together,” Biden replied.

In June, Biden released his climate plan “to address the climate emergency and lead through the power of example, by ensuring the U.S. achieves a 100% clean energy economy and net-zero emissions no later than 2050,” according to his campaign website.

Although his Clean Energy Revolution outlines a federal investment of $1.7 trillion over the next ten years, it doesn’t outline the $25 an hour minimum wage he promised in New Hampshire.

The former vice president also talked about his health care plan to a group gathered at Dartmouth College. His plan would cost about $740 billion but would build on the most popular parts of Obamacare and give workers options.

“If you have a plan that is already working, you are entitled to keep it. If you are not satisfied, you will have a public option,” he said, according to Reuters.

Biden has been campaigning on his electability and his probability of beating President Donald Trump.

His wife, Jill Biden, spoke to this issue to voters, saying, “Your candidate might be better on, I don’t know, health care, than Joe is, but you’ve got to look at who’s going to win this election,” according to NBC News.

“And maybe you have to swallow a little bit and say, ‘OK, I personally like so-and-so better,’ but your bottom line has to be that we have to beat Trump.”

According to the latest Real Clear Politics polling average, Biden still leads the 2020 Democratic candidates with 28 percent of support.

Reuters reported that it spoke to some of the attendees at the New Hampshire campaign events and they confirmed Biden’s electability was a big factor.

Bill Swinburne, a 76-year-old psychiatrist, told the news outlet that he prefers Sen. Elizabeth Warren but “I just don’t think Warren can win the Midwest states. The Republicans are going to brand her a socialist.”

Although things were looking up in New Hampshire, 76-year-old Biden made one of his infamous gaffes while speaking to reporters, seeming to forget what state he was in.

“What’s not to love about Vermont in terms of the beauty of it?” Biden said. “I mean this is sort of a scenic beautiful town.”

The Western Journal has reached out to Biden’s office for comment but has not yet received a response. We will update this article if and when we do.

